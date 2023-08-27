VALDOSTA – Candidate qualifying ended last week for municipal elections in Lowndes County, with candidates qualifying for Valdosta City Council seats and a few other candidates qualifying in other races.
Here are the candidates qualified during the Aug. 21-25 qualifying period. The Georgia Secretary of State’s office is trying a new system of listing qualifiers, which often does not designate the city in the link title.
VALDOSTA MAYOR
Scott James Matheson (incumbent)
J.D. Rice
VALDOSTA CITY COUNCIL
DISTRICT 1
Yurshema Flanders
Vivian Miller-Cody (incumbent)
DISTRICT 3
India Bell
Thomas McIntyre (incumbent)
DISTRICT 5
Tim Carroll (incumbent)
DISTRICT 7 (AT LARGE)
Nick “Big Nick” Harden
Bill Love
Alvin Payton Jr.
Edgar “Nicky” Tooley
VALDOSTA SCHOOL BOARD
DISTRICT 4
Tyra Howard (incumbent)
DISTRICT 5
Jason T. Deloach
DISTRICT 6
Thomas Moseley (incumbent)
HAHIRA CITY COUNCIL
DISTRICT 2
Klay Luke
Kenneth Davis (incumbent)
DISTRICT 3
Terry C. Benjamin
David Lindsey
DASHER CITY COUNCIL
POST 3
Mike Dasher
Kenny Holton
POST 4
Anita Armstrong Scott (incumbent)
Bradley Eyre
REMERTON
MAYOR
Cornelius Holsendolph (incumbent)
CITY COUNCIL (AT LARGE)
Steve Koffler (incumbent)
Tony “Paco” Salcedo
Bill Wetherington (incumbent)
Valdosta City Council has five positions up for grabs in the Nov. 7 election: Mayor and Council Districts 1, 3, 5 and 7. These seats are currently held by Mayor Scott James Matheson and Councilmembers Vivian Miller-Cody, Thomas B. McIntyre Sr., Tim Carroll and Ben Norton.
The Valdosta Board of Education will have three open seats for Districts 4, 5 and 6, currently held by Tyra Howard, Trey Sherwood and Dr. Tad Moseley.
Qualifying was also open for the Lowndes County cities of Hahira, Remerton and Dasher.
In Hahira, District 2 and 3 seats are up for election, currently held by Kenneth Davis and Mason Barfield.
Remerton will be electing a mayor as well as two council seats, currently held by Mayor Cornelius Holsendolph, Bill Wetherington and Steve Koffler.
In Dasher, City Council Posts 3 and 4 are up for election, seats currently held by Alvin Armstrong and Anita Armstrong.
More information: Contact the elections office at (229) 671-2850, e-mail elections@lowndescounty.com, or visit the office at 2808 N. Oak St., 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
