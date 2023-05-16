VALDOSTA – Girls on the Run will hold a camp for rising third- to sixth-grade girls, 8 a.m.-noon Monday through Friday, June 12-16, at Westside Elementary School.
Cost is $100, with limited scholarships available, organizers said in a statement.
Camp GOTR by Girls on the Run provides "a one-of-a-kind opportunity for all girls to develop self-confidence and learn life skills they can use now and as they grow," organizers said. "Girls will enjoy building friendships in an exciting and inclusive setting that includes interactive games, being physically active and expressing creativity through arts and crafts and storytelling."
Led by Girls on the Run coaches, the week-long camp "combines the best of the Girls on the Run program with all the fun of camp," organizers said.
Registration now open. Limited spots available.
