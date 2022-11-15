VALDOSTA — Jahari Carter, sixth grader at Hahira Middle School, said, “giving back to others not only makes you feel good but it lets others know you are thinking of them.”
Carter along with his classmates, Mary Langdale and Mario Rodriguez, were among sixth graders who collected more than 1,700 items for Called to Care of Lowndes and Echols County.
The mission of Called to Care is to equip the body of Christ to support children, families and workers by ministering through adoption, foster care and missions. “Our vision is for every child to be in a Christ-centered, loving home,” according to the organization website.
Rodriquez said, “It was a great feeling to be able to provide children in foster care with items and a bag of their own to take with them.”
HMS sixth-grade homeroom classes were tasked with collecting a total of 1,000 items from a list provided by Called to Care.
“The students did an amazing job from day one they were so excited about being able to help others,” Sabrina Baker, sixth-grade teacher, said.
Courtney O’neal, sixth grade teacher, said each homeroom was given an item and a goal number to reach. After collecting items for more than a week, each class had exceeded its goal.
Students were encouraged to donate with the reward of “pie a teacher” at the end of the collection week. Baker and O’neal said the students worked hard and the teachers wanted to give them a reward that would feel worthwhile.
The donation project stemmed from an English language arts essay assignment about how giving back benefits the donors and the people helped.
However, the sixth-grade class is not ending its lesson on giving back with an essay and donations, in partnership with Hahira Elementary School and the city of Hahira, the school will present a Fall Fest.
“This is an opportunity for us to celebrate families whether it is your biological family, adopted family or foster family. We invite everyone to come enjoy family fun, games and food,” Baker said. “Students are able to purchase a $5 armband for unlimited games and activities. All profits and donations will benefit Called to Care and the Giving Tree.”
The middle school continues to receive donations from parents and students adding on to the donation total of more than 1,703 items.
