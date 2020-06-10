VALDOSTA - Rodney V. Cain will serve a second term as Lowndes County's tax commissioner.
In a race without a Democratic candidate, the Republican primary between incumbent Rodney V. Cain and challenger Mary Ellen Weeks determined the future of the tax office.
Cain had held a 573 vote lead over Weeks, according Tuesday's election results, but without knowing the number of provisional ballots, it wasn't possible to declare a victor. That number has now been determined as only 139 Republican provisional ballots were cast, making it mathematically impossible for Weeks to win.
"I am elated to be re-elected as the Lowndes County tax commissioner, and the voters have spoken," Cain told The Valdosta Daily Times. "I think I have done a phenomenal job considering all the negativity out there."
In the Democratic primary, however, provisional ballots will determine a winner.
Alvin Payton remains alive in the race for state representative for Valdosta's District 177. Trailing by 309 votes to incumbent Dexter Sharper, Payton will need nearly all of the 348 Democratic provisional ballots to take the seat of the sitting state representative.
The total number of provisional ballots cast in the county were 495 with 348 Democratic ballots, 139 Republican ballots and eight non-partisan ballots.
Provisional ballots will be counted at the Lowndes County Board of Elections at 5 p.m. June 19. The counting will be open to the public.
This story was updated at 9:28 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.