Mainly cloudy. A few peeks of sunshine possible. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible. High 92F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph..
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low near 75F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: June 13, 2022 @ 10:12 am
June 13 Second Hearing
https://bit.ly/3NN1bQd
---
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.