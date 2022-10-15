VALDOSTA — Antrez Miller, a Valdosta native, received his love of music from his musical family and church background.
“I attribute my love for music to my family. Growing up we all sang and played instruments in church,” Miller said.
In July 2021, Miller released his first single, “Your Grace,” on all streaming platforms, with the support of his family and church, Family Empowerment Center of Valdosta.
Miller said at that time he fell in love with the process of writing, producing and enjoyed the feedback from the community.
“The impact of that one song made me dream about what a whole album could do,” Miller said. “I have had the idea of producing a whole album for a some time but wanted to be able to involve the community.”
Miller said after much prayer he decided to record a live album titled, “On My Way.” The songs have been written and he is in the process of finding investors, producers and collaborating musicians in the community.
“This project is not for me but for the community as a whole,” he said. “There is no telling who we can empower and encourage with the songs and stories, especially the youth in the community.”
He said as an independent artist it can be difficult to not only raise funds but to drive marketing for the album. His fundraising goal for the project is $8,500.
The album will provide a sense of community to those that participate and listen, Miller said.
“The testimonies from my first single were overwhelming, with much prayer I knew I was on the right track to what God called me to do,” he said.
For more information, call (229) 444-9336 or email antrezmiller2012@gmail.com.
