VALDOSTA — A German-based discount supermarket chain has confirmed it will open a store in Valdosta in September.
Aldi, which has more than 10,000 stores in 20 countries, is building a Valdosta site at 3285 Inner Perimeter Road. The company confirmed the opening month in a statement released Tuesday.
Aldi was formed in 1946 in Essen, Germany. The store split into two operating groups, Aldi Nord (north) and Aldi Sud (South) in 1960. Aldi Sud operates stores under the Aldi name in the U.S., while Aldi North operates Trader Joe’s shops. There are almost 2,000 stores under the Aldi name in the U.S., operating in 36 states.
“We work hard alongside local communities to make sure our new stores are welcome additions and look forward to opening in Valdosta,” according to the statement.
Information on a grand opening date will be available in a few weeks, Aldi said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.