VALDOSTA — The Azalea City’s unemployment rate fell in July.
The jobless rate for metro Valdosta — including Lowndes, Brooks, Echols and Lanier counties — was 3.6% in July, down by three-tenths of a percent from June, according to a statement from the Georgia Department of Labor.
A year ago, the rate was 3.4%.
The labor force decreased in Valdosta by 371 and ended July with 62,025. That number went down by 742 when compared to July 2022, labor officials said.
Valdosta finished July with 59,821 employed residents. That number decreased by 114 from June and went down by 824 when compared to the same time a year ago, the labor department said.
Valdosta ended July with 55,800 jobs; that number decreased by 400 from June to July and went down by 500 when compared to this time last year, according to the statement.
In July, initial unemployment claims increased by 53 (22%) in Valdosta. Claims were down by 114 (-28%) from June 2022, labor officials said.
