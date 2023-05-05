VALDOSTA — The unemployment rate for metro Valdosta was unchanged in March from the previous month.
The March jobless rate for the metro area — Brooks, Lowndes, Lanier and Echols counties — was 3.6%, the same as in February, according to a Georgia Department of Labor statement.
A year ago, the area’s jobless rate was 3.1%.
The labor force increased in Valdosta in March by 311 and ended the month with 63,426; that was still a decrease by 404 when compared to March 2022, according to the statement.
Valdosta finished March with 61,154 employed residents, up by 334 from February to March but down by 685 when compared to the same time a year ago, according to the labor department.
Valdosta ended March with 57,100 jobs; that number went up by 300 from February to March and went up by 900 when compared to this time last year, the labor department said.
In March, initial unemployment claims decreased by 20% in Valdosta and were down by about 4% compared to March 2022, the labor department said.
