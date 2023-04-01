VALDOSTA — Metro Valdosta’s jobless rate was unchanged in February from the previous month.
The area’s unemployment rate in February was 3.6%, the same as in January, according to a statement from the Georgia Department of Labor. A year ago, the rate was 3.4%.
The labor force increased in Valdosta in February by 474 and ended the month with 63,368. That number went up by one when compared to February 2022, labor officials said.
Valdosta finished the month with 61,070 employed residents. That number increased by 468 from January to February and fell by 126 when compared to the same time a year ago.
Valdosta ended February with 57,000 jobs. That number went up by 400 from January to February and went up by 1,100 when compared to this time last year, according to the labor department.
Historically, claims increase every January due to temporary seasonal manufacturing shutdowns and the retail sector shedding workers hired for the holiday season. In February, initial unemployment claims decreased by 42% in Valdosta, dropping back to normal levels.
"When you compare February 2023 claims to February 2022, claims were up by about 3%," according to the statement.
"Even with a slowing nationwide economy, communities across Georgia continue to thrive with low unemployment and high job growth,” Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.