VALDOSTA — Metro Valdosta’s jobless rate inched up in June, according to statistics.
The four-county metro area — Lowndes, Brooks, Lanier and Echols counties — showed an unemployment rate of 4% in June, up two-tenths of a percent from May, according to a statement from the Georgia Department of Labor. A year ago, the jobless rate was 3.7%.
The labor force decreased in Valdosta in June by 729 and ended the month with 62,337. That number went down by 690 when compared to June 2022.
Valdosta finished the month with 59,872 employed residents. That number decreased by 811 since May and fell by 837 when compared to the same time a year ago, labor officials said.
Valdosta ended June with 56,200 jobs. From May to June, jobs decreased by 700, and, compared to June 2022, they increased by 200.
In June, initial unemployment claims decreased by 37 (-13%) in Valdosta. Compared to June 2022, claims were down by 92 (-28%), according to the labor department.
“The bedrock of a thriving economy lies in maintaining low unemployment but equally essential is striking the right balance between job growth and a capable workforce that can meet the evolving needs of Georgia’s industries,” state Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson said in the statement. “This well-balanced approach ensures businesses of all sizes have the talent they need to grow and succeed.”
