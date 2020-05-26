LAKELAND –– After years of discussions, months of planning and weeks of working endless days, Southern Duo Shoppe became a reality.
The new business opened on Tuesday. Due to the pandemic, a private Ribbon Cutting Ceremony was held May 16.
At the age of 6, Dorothy Byington and Victoria Harris met in first grade at Moulton Branch Elementary. From there, they became the best of friends and grew up together in the good ole South. Byington and Harris now both hold a bachelor's degree and are busy raising their families.
While living their busy lives, the friends started dreaming of something fun they could do together. One day, they came up with the name Southern Duo and the idea grew legs from there. They gathered ideas and dreamt of what could be.
Byington and Harris both have a love for Lakeland, Ga., and came up with the idea to open a beautiful store downtown.
The first order of business was to ensure they were taking all precautions to protect their customers by having a sneeze shield at the register and hand sanitizer available. Southern Duo Shoppe will be open Tuesday 11am-7pm through Friday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturdays.
The Shoppe offers a unique variety of antiques, vintage decor, indoor plants, wooden furniture and boutique clothing, in addition to Honey Hush Boutique –– freshly baked goods brought in daily from MaePolly’s Cake Company, honey from James Honey Company (all natural from the Okefenokee Swamp), candles free of parabens from Melton Candle Company, all natural soaps from Simple Kismet and Bella Donna, door hangers from the Pink Pineapple and so much more.
The Shoppe features a relaxed atmosphere and offers tanning as well with a brand new bed and bulbs. When walking through the door, customers are met with the scent of gardenias growing on trees on each side of the entrance. The Shoppe's hope is to inspire others and be a witness of how great the Lord is, even through these hard times.
Come and visit this charming vintage shoppe located at 18 West Main Street in Lakeland. Southern Duo Shoppe will be launching its website soon at southernduoshoppe.com and social media @southernduoshoppe.
