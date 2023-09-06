VALDOSTA — Lowndes County had the second-cheapest gasoline prices in the state Wednesday, statistics show.
The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in Valdosta Wednesday was $3.44, down two cents in a week, the AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report said.
The lowest price reported in Valdosta Wednesday was $3.24 at two retailers, both on Norman Drive, according to the price tracking website gasbuddy.com. In Tifton, the lowest price recorded Wednesday was also $3.24 per gallon, at a pair of retailers on US 84 West.
The Azalea City had the second-lowest average fuel price Wednesday among the 15 Georgia markets monitored by the auto club; only Albany was lower, while the other 14 — Warner Robins, Savannah, Robe, Macon, Hinesville, Gainesville, Dalton, Columbus, Catoossa, Brunswick, Augusta, Atlanta and Athens — all had higher prices.
Nationally, the average price of gasoline Wednesday was $3.80 per gallon, down three cents in seven days, while Georgia’s average of $3.59 per gallon was down a penny in the same period, AAA said.
“Hurricane Idalia may cause regional price jumps due to station damage, flooded roads, and power outages, but as in past years, these things are usually fixed in a few weeks,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson.
In Wednesday’s market action, energy stocks rose along with crude oil prices after Saudi Arabia and Russia said they will extend their voluntary production cut of 1 million barrels of oil a day through the end of the year. Chevron rose 1.3%.
Early Wednesday, U.S. benchmark crude oil was up 13 cents at $86.82 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained $1.44 on Tuesday.
Brent crude, the standard for international trading, added 15 cents to $90.19 a barrel. It has risen to its highest level this year due to the production cuts.
