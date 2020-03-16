FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 16, 2020--
(March 16, 2020) – Silver Airways Chief Executive Officer Steve Rossum today called on local, state and federal government officials to provide critical and immediate financial aid required in order for the airline to survive the most dire crisis the industry has ever faced and upon which whose continued operation depends.
Following is a letter submitted to U.S. Department of The Treasure Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin, U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao, Florida State Senator Marco Rubio, Florida State Senator Rick Scott and Florida Representative Debbie Wasserman-Schultz.
March 16, 2020
Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin
U.S. Department of The Treasury
1500 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW
Washington, DC 20220
Secretary Elaine L. Chao
U.S. Department of Transportation
1200 New Jersey Avenue, SE
Washington, DC 20590
Senator Marco Rubio
United States Senate
317 Hart Senate Office Building
Washington, DC 20510
Senator Rick Scott
United States Senate
716 Hart Senate Office Building
Washington, DC 20510
Representative Debbie Wasserman-Schultz
United States House of Representatives
1114 Longworth House Building
Washington, DC 20515
Re: Silver Airways Requires Financial Assistance
Dear Secretaries Mnuchin and Chao, Senators Rubio and Scott, and Representative Wasserman-Schultz:
On behalf of the 1,000 dedicated and hardworking aviation professionals of Silver Airways (based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida) and our subsidiary Seaborne Airlines, I am writing to enlist your assistance by way of potential aid noted by President Trump, Vice President Pence and Secretary Mnuchin that would provide significant financial assistance to commercial airlines in order to continue providing critical air transportation in the face of COVID-19. Immediate and direct assistance is both respectfully requested and required.
Our passenger bookings have dropped dramatically over the past month and we are experiencing an even greater and unprecedented decline in forward bookings each day and ever-increasing cancellations as citizens and visitors are encouraged not to travel. We had expected to carry over 1,000,000 passengers in 2020, but expect to fall far short of that target.
As an American regional airline that services the entire State of Florida, the Bahamas and the Caribbean, our airline and employees have already faced – and are continuing to recover from – numerous recent disasters of historic magnitude, including Hurricanes Maria, Irma and Dorian.
The jobs and livelihood of our loyal employees and passengers we provide air transportation for, including military, leisure and business travelers throughout the Southeast and Caribbean from our gateways in Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Tampa, San Juan, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, are gravely at risk. In addition, we provide important service to key military markets, including Pensacola, Florida; Huntsville, Alabama; and Charleston, South Carolina, among others. And we provide valuable and consumer-friendly connecting service to our destinations from many of America’s most important passenger airlines, including United, JetBlue, American and Delta.
On behalf of Silver Airways’ 1,000 employees and hundreds of thousands of customers we serve annually, we are in dire need of any assistance you can provide that will allow us to continue flying and providing the safe, reliable air transportation that is critical to the Southeastern U.S., Bahamas and the Caribbean. We hope and trust you can be in a position to support this need.
Respectfully yours,
Steven A. Rossum
Chief Executive Officer
Silver Airways
About Silver Airways
Silver Airways, America’s leading independent regional airline, operates the most routes within Florida and between Florida and the Bahamas from its gateways in Fort Lauderdale, Orlando and Tampa, and also flies seasonally between Boston and Bar Harbor, Maine. Silver’s Caribbean network connects Puerto Rico with the U.S. Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Maarten, St. Kitts, Antigua, Dominica and the Dominican Republic. Silver is a codeshare partner with United, JetBlue, American, Delta, Avianca and Copa Airlines, and has interline agreements with Air Canada, Alaska Airlines, All Nippon Airways, Azul, Bahamasair, Emirates and Hahn Air. Members of United’s MileagePlus® and JetBlue’s loyalty programs can also earn frequent flyer awards for travel throughout Silver’s network.
