— CCC Powersports is moving from its location at 2234 Bemiss Road soon. It’s heading to a new site near Interstate 75 Exit 11 in the vicinity of Valdosta Regional Airport, according go an automated recording at the company’s phone number.
— A Lake Park florist is also on the move. Southern Occasions at 1509A W. Marion Ave., is moving to a new site at 571 Lakes Boulevard, according to the store’s Facebook page.
— Peachtree Immediate Care, a walk-in doctor’s office, has moved to its new location at 3281 Inner Perimeter Road, near Chiplotle’s and Tropical Smoothie. It previously had been located nearby in the Winn-Dixie shopping strip and had operated under the name Apple Care.
— The building for the former Learning Tree educational supplies store will soon be 7 Days Liquors, according to a sign in front of the property. Learning Tree closed in April after 45 years in business.
Have some business news to pass along? Send an email to terry.richards@gaflnews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.