— Big B Dry Cleaners has a new, albeit temporary, location in Valdosta at 2176 N. Ashley St., next to Subway and across the street from Betty’s Diner. Damage to Big B’s normal Patterson Street store made the move necessary until repairs are made, a posting to the company’s Facebook page said. Customers will get a 10% discount for the inconvenience, the posting said.
— Affinity Building Systems, a Lakeland-based modular home manufacturer, has been acquired by Vantem, a modular technology company based in Greensboro, N.C., a statement from Vantem said. Affinity started operations March 31, 2014, and did business across the Southeast.
— The unemployment rate for South Central Georgia remained unchanged at 3.6% in March when compared with the previous month, according to a Georgia Department of Labor statement. The jobless rate a year ago for that area was 3.1%. The figures are for the Southern Georgia Regional Commission, made up of Atkinson, Bacon, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brantley, Brooks, Charlton, Clinch, Coffee, Cook, Echols, Irwin, Lanier, Lowndes, Pierce, Tift, Turner and Ware counties.
Have some business news you want to share? Send an email to terry.richards@gaflnews.com.
