– There’s a sign up in front of Margaronas Mexican Restaurant on North Ashley Street which says “Las Brasas Mexican Cuisine Coming Soon.” The building began life in the 1960s as a Western Sizzlin’ steakhouse, which lasted into the 1990s.
– Valdosta has another barbecue restaurant. The new Hog ’n Bones breakfast and barbecue spot opened at 1001 St. Augustine Road Oct. 20.
– Rico’s Tacos on St. Augustine Road in Valdosta is branching out. Work has started on a Rico’s location in Adel, according to the firm’s Facebook page.
– Tiffani Pagola has opened a new art gallery, Iron Horse Art and Retiques, at 209 W. Main St. in Hahira. She said the gallery mostly handles paintings but has a few three-dimensional artworks as well. The gallery also offers art supplies, a gift shop and painting and pottery classes. Iron Horse specializes in local artists, Pagola said. The gallery is open Tuesdays-Thursdays from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. (BTW, “retiques” refers to repurposing antiques.)
– A new jewelry store, REEDs Jewelers, plans a grand opening celebration in the Valdosta Mall Nov. 25, said its manager, Robyn Tolson. She described REEDs as a family-owned full-service jewelry store chain based in Wilmington, N.C., with locations in 13 states. The new Valdosta store is in the mall spot formerly occupied by Kay’s Jewelers, which moved to a new building across from the Valdosta Mall earlier this year.
Have some business news you want to share? Send an email to terry.richards@gaflnews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.