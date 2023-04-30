— Valdosta now has another source of protein. SL Sausage Company opened April 20 at 3111 N. Oak St. Ext., in the old Mackey Lumber location. The business, which began in 2007, already has locations in Leesburg and Cordele. The company’s website describes those spots as country stores offering a wide range of meats, plus jams, jellies, cornmeal, syrups and spices.
— The 007 Smoke and Vape Shop has opened at 1805 1/2 Jerry Jones Drive. It’s next to the Baytree Barber Shop.
— Lowndes County has a new choice for sub sandwiches. Rayford’s Famous Subs opened Tuesday on South Patterson Street in a shop next to the old Shan’s Bait and Tackle. The sub shop is an outgrowth of Rayford’s Famous Cookies and is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
