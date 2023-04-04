— Valdosta’s newest Tropical Smoothie Cafe is open for business. It’s located at 3285 Inner Perimeter Road.
— A new Hug in a Mug coffee shop is opening in Valdosta. It’s located at 1688 Norman Drive, in the former Clayton’s Shrimp Shack building.
— The Cornbread Skillet at 200 St. Augustine Road is expanding its hours. It recently added Tuesdays to its lineup, and will have added Saturdays as well by April 8, according to its sign.
Have some business news you want to share? Send an email to terry.richards@gaflnews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.