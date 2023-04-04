Cornbread Skillet

The Cornbread Skillet recently expanded its operating hours.

 File art

— Valdosta’s newest Tropical Smoothie Cafe is open for business. It’s located at 3285 Inner Perimeter Road.

— A new Hug in a Mug coffee shop is opening in Valdosta. It’s located at 1688 Norman Drive, in the former Clayton’s Shrimp Shack building.

— The Cornbread Skillet at 200 St. Augustine Road is expanding its hours. It recently added Tuesdays to its lineup, and will have added Saturdays as well by April 8, according to its sign.

Have some business news you want to share? Send an email to terry.richards@gaflnews.com.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you