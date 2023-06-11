– Hahira will be getting a new coffee shop soon. Cafe Sucre is in the works at 406 W. Main St., at the location of a former Daylight Donuts and, before that, the locally owned Joyce’s Fried Chicken. The shop will feature Espresso 41 coffee, which is produced through a Tifton coffee firm.
– Also going into the Cafe Sucre building is a new location for The Slice, a longtime Hahira pizzeria. The Slice’s original shop site is in the 900 block of West Main Street, next to NAPA Auto Parts.
– Valdosta’s newest Elliano’s Coffee location is up and running. The new store is located at 3277 North Valdosta Road. The Elliano’s chain began in 2002.
Have some business news to share? Send an email to terry.richards@gaflnews.com.
