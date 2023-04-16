— Caffeine aficionados in Hahira will soon have a new spot for their java intake. A Red Owl Coffee Company store is under construction in front of the Food Lion supermarket.
— Likewise, coffee fans in Valdosta also have another choice now. Lucky Goat Coffee has opened at 3219 N. Oak St. Ext. in Suite A.
— Valdosta will soon get another Dollar General. Property transaction records show the new store going in at 823 S. Patterson St.
— Another storage facility is coming to the Azalea City. Valdosta Climate Controlled Storage is under construction at the intersection of Bemiss Road and Mulligan Road.
