– Construction on a new apartment complex on Bemiss Road continues apace. The Enclave at Patriots Place will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with one or two bathrooms and rents around $950-1,550, the developer’s website said. A gated entrance and pool will be available in fall this year. Website patriotsplacega.com/the-enclave.
– A new Filipino restaurant and store, Bern’s Place, has opened at 4595 Bemiss Road. Berna Edmondson bought out the former occupants, FRG Oriental Design & Grocery. Bern’s started business in May but started cooking in June. The restaurant is open Mondays-Saturdays from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
– Gerry Russo, director of restaurant operations at Donaldson Enterprises, says the company hopes to have a new Wendy’s Restaurant open in Hahira by July 12, though that date isn’t set in stone. “We have a lot of delays from weather to supply issues that have the opening date up in the air,” he said. The eatery is located on Ga. 122 near the I-75 junction, next to the Huddle House.
– The former Fred’s discount store building on Bemiss Road has been sold, according to a sign out front, though the buyer is not yet known. The building has been vacant since the Fred’s chain went into Chapter 11 bankruptcy in October 2019.
Have some business news you want to announce? Send an email to terry.richards@gaflnews.com.
