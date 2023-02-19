— The new SL Sausage Company store going in at the old Mackey Lumber location on North Oak Street has signs out advertising “now hiring.” The business, which began in 2007, already has locations in Leesburg and Cordele. The company’s website describes those spots as country stores offering a wide range of meats, plus jams, jellies, cornmeal, syrups and spices, plus breakfast and lunch plates.
— Fresh Mamas, a restaurant at 414 Northside Drive which closed in March 2021, may be on the way back. A sign in front of the store says “Coming back soon — Fresh Mamas.” The building was previously the site of a Blimpie’s sandwich eatery.
— Valdosta has a new garage to turn to for automotive work. Eddie’s Automotive and Tire is located at 2702 Bemiss Road.
Have some business news you want to share? Send an email to terry.richards@gaflnews.com.
