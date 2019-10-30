Quick joins KeySouth Real Estate Group

Julie Bryan, founding broker, announced that Christopher L. “Chris” Quick has recently joined KeySouth as a realtor.
“We are excited for this addition, Chris is doing the right things to be successful in this business," stated Bryan.
Sharing and honoring the same values of those that call south Georgia home is important to Quick. From attending Jerger Elementary to graduating Thomasville High and earning a bachelor of science in rehabilitation counseling from Thomas University, he lives the traditions that make the community great. Starting his career in 1999 as a therapist and senior adult services coordinator for a regional health care facility, Quick transitioned into the corporate environment in 2003.
During more than 15 years in the insurance industry, he earned the position of vice president of human resources and became licensed as a sales agent serving five states. These experiences provided opportunities that reinforced his understanding that in business, as in life, achieving success in any transaction can only come through people working together and forming lasting relationships.
Growing up in a family of entrepreneurs, that for generations has been involved hands on with every aspect of construction and development of many iconic Thomasville residential neighborhoods and business districts, Quick has an intimate and unique connection with our city’s past, present and future. He is active in numerous community outreach projects and serves as an executive board member of the Thomas County United Way, where he has also held the role of president. He is a board member of the South West Georgia Council on Aging, member of Thomasville Landmarks and a founding member of Gateway Baptist Church, where he served as a trustee. He has also been the recipient of the Thomas University Distinguished Young Alumni Award. He has been involved in the Thomasville Rose Festival as a parade float designer for private industry and nonprofit organizations.
He is motivated by helping clients realize their home and property ownership dreams. From first-time home buyers to those in their golden years planning to downsize, and every phase of life and business in between, he is proud to be a part of KeySouth and looks forward to serving the community.
KeySouth is the market leader in real estate in Thomasville, Bryan stated.
“Years ago, our real estate company dropped a national franchise and rebranded as KeySouth Real Estate Group. The transition from franchise to independent was very smooth and our market share, and number of sales associates have grown. Our agents, staff, and leadership all have a strong commitment to excellence,” Bryan said.
Learn more about KeySouth at www.keysouth.com and follow on Facebook @ KeySouth Real Estate Group.
