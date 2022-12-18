The holiday season is upon us.
From story time with sorely missed grandchildren to laughter with friends and family over long-cherished memories, there’s little doubt that “the most wonderful time of the year” has arrived.
For my family, this season is a time of reflection and connection as we bid farewell to the old year and look, with hope, toward the new.
As your family gathers, it may be a perfect opportunity to share your estate strategy and explain your decisions regarding your wealth.
I’m always happy to help you structure that discussion and can help explain why we selected specific approaches with your overall financial management.
Discussing financial matters can be challenging, so please let me know if I can ever be of assistance and don’t hesitate to share my contact information or let me know how I can help.
Happy holidays to you and your loved ones.
This information should not be construed by any client or prospective client as the rendering of personalized investment advice. For more information, visit BushWealth.com for our full disclosures.
Kent Patrick is with Bush Wealth Management.
