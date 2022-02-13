• Joseph Vernon Lloyd aka Joe Lloyd and Erin K. Lloyd, Naylor, to Qijn Xu, Lowndes County Map & Parcel No., 0151C 348, $199,900
• Troy McKinzie Ammons and Danielle Nichole Ammons, Lake Park, to George Sowards, Lowndes County Map & Parcel No. 0190 304, $250,000
• Nicholas Moore, Hahira, to Jason Pritchard, 7585 Kayla Drive, Lowndes County Map & Parcel No. 0028 096, $225,000
• George Properties, Inc., Valdosta, to Valencia Martin Moreno , 905 N. Ashley St., Lowndes County Map & Parcel No. 0118A 286, $375,000
• Barbara Barker, as executor under the will of Rose P. Hall, Valdosta to Lisa D. Parsons, 211 Jennifer Circle, Lowndes County Map & Parcel No. 0109B-038, $164,300
• Greenleaf Investments, LLC, Valdosta, to Katrina McReynolds, 1941 Palm Place, Lowndes County Map & Parcel No. 0151D-036, $165,900
• Kinderlou Forest Development, LLC, Valdosta, to Blake Taylor Developments, Inc., Lowndes County Map & Parcel No. 0035-128; 0035-192; 0035-205, $160,000
• Darrell Muhammad, Valdosta, to Side View Properties, LLC, 912 Bethune Drive, Lowndes County Map & Parcel No. 0159A 210, $57,000
• Bryan Williams, Valdosta, to Chelsea Rianna Keefer, 3841 Zaun Circle, Lowndes County Map & Parcel No. 0145C 401, $195,000
• Kyle Gamm, Valdosta, to Joel Odilon Lopez Perez, Lowndes County Map & Parcel No. 0145C 251, $123,900
• A.B. Smith, Lake Park, to Gloria Wisenbaker, Lowndes County Map & Parcel No. 0200 246, $26,000
• The Estate of Amanda C. Perry and by Schley Louie Perry, Valdosta, to Terri A. McCaul Family Trust, Lowndes County Map & Parcel No. 0110C 020E, $170,000
• Chris Dehoff, Valdosta, to Terrie Ann Norris, Lowndes County Map & Parcel No. 0239 022, $60,000
• Lawrence L. Wright, Hahira, to Michael Wilson-Jones, Lowndes County Map & Parcel No. 0048 248, $155,000
• TMF Latitude LLC, Bodhi Latitude 30, LLC, Pearce Latitude, LLC, Frisco, Texas, to Latitude Investors LLC, Lowndes County Map & Parcel No. 0109D 037, $8,581,382
• Langdale Properties, LLC, Valdosta, to Tamara Jean Mitchell, 2212 Briarcliff Drive, Lowndes County Map & Parcel No. 0079D 040, $156,000
• Jason Pritchard, Hahira, to Matthew R. Odom, 7375 Wind Chase Drive, Hahira, Map & Parcel No. 0025 042, $315,000
• J. Pierce Contracting Co., Lake Park, to Angela Sturdivant, 413 4-H Club Road, Lake Park, Map & Parcel No. 0221C 001A Part of, $330,900
• Paul Thomas Phillips and Jessica Edwards Phillips, Valdosta, to Nicholas J. Elek, Lowndes County Map & Parcel No. 0071 467, $215,000
• HIBO Properties, LLC, Valdosta, to Baytree Realty Holdings, LLC Lowndes County Map & Parcel No. 0082D 234, $307,500
• HIBO Properties, LLC, Valdosta, to Baytree Realty Holdings, LLC, Lowndes County Map & Parcel No. 0082D 234, 4307,500
• Jonathan P. Bowman, Valdosta, to Michael Allen Smith, Lowndes County Map & Parcel No. 0059 283, $363,000
• Valerie Fleming, Executor under will of Luther E. Lash Jr., Ridgefoeld, Conn., to Kindred Ventures, LLC, Lowndes County Map & Parcel No. 0054D-585, $67,500
•Triton Development, Inc., Valdosta, to Richard Catlin Jr., 3671 Deidra Miller Circle, Lowndes County Map & Parcel No. 0147-453, $227,900
• Irwin Ayala-Marin, Valdosta, to Lamonica Miller, 5629 Encino Lane, Valdosta, Map & Parcel No. 0162 048, $175,000
• Sandra W. Skoropat, Valdosta, to Virginia Anne DeMascio, 32 Loganberry Circle, Lowndes County Map & Parcel No. 0113C 065, $176,500
• John E. Stacks, Valdosta, to Sharon Orduna, Lowndes County Map & Parcel No. 0058 079, $16,000
• CABA Properties, LLC, Valdosta, to Seol Lee, Lowndes County Map & Parcel No. 0082D 094, $127,000
• Kristopher Watson, Hahira, to Sheila Lizeth Arenas Valencia, 4883 Timberwood Drive, Hahira, Map & Parcel No. 0054C 039, $260,000
• Greenleaf Investments, LLC, Valdosta, to Jonathan Wallace Knotts, 1957 Palm Place, Lowndes County Map & Parcel No. 0151D-040, $168,900
• Aaron M. West, Valdosta, to Elijah David Dewayne Stark, 1547 San Bernardino Way, Lowndes County Map & Parcel No. 0162 148, $160,600
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.