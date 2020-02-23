Valdosta
Naval Stores Suppliers Inc., 1221 Madison Hwy., Comm Remodel/Repair, $7,500
First Baptist Church of Valdosta, 201 W. Central Ave., Comm Remodel/Repair, $29,800
Azalea City Roofing & Construction, Inc., 3121 N. Oak St. Ext., Comm Remodel/Repair, $1,000
Miller Downtown Properties LLC, 211 E. Hill Ave., Comm Remodel/Repair, $2,000
PW Enterprises LLC, 204 S. Ashley St., Comm Signs/Tents, $2,200
Immanuel Kirkland, Sr., 602 Charlton St., Res Accessory Structure, $3,748.80
Arvera Hunter, 218 West End Dr., Res Accessory Structure, $650
Cowart & Son Development, 1494 San Bernardino Way, New Residential, $99,269
Cowart & Son Development, 1500 San Bernardino Way, New Residential, $99,269
Sharon Washington, 908 Ridgewood Dr., Res Remodel/Repair, $3,600
William C. Wildes, 2602 Jerry Jones Dr., Res Remodel/Repair, $1,500
Mika P. Alakulppi, 713 Thornbrooke Ct., Res Remodel/Repair, $7,550
SANYE Holdings LLC, 3107 Wingfield Way, Res Remodel/Repair, $2,800
Leonard D. & Sheila M. Hauxwell, 2129 Houston Ave., Res Remodel/Repair, $5,500
CW DeVane Inc., 904 Jamestown Dr., Res Remodel/Repair, $2,900
Mark E. Perry II & Paige Jackson Perry, 2511 Pebblewood dr., Res Remodel/Repair, $8,000
Harold F. Cohen, 2 Crestwood E., Res Remodel/Repair, $70,000
Lowndes
Haskell C. Godfrey, Jr. & Sibbie Godfrey, 3403 Bemiss Rd., F, Comm Remodel/Repair, $1,400
Kinderlou Forest Development LLC, 3794 Bear Lake Rd., Res Accessory Structure, $38,500
Brenda Parks Stewart, 3995 Island Creed Rd., Res Addition, $11,987.20
Connie J. Fowler, Jr. & Sharron A. Fowler, 4148 Mulligan Rd., Res Addition, $12,617.60
Robert Wayne Phillips, 3870 Island Creek Rd., New Residential, $248,209.96
Kinderlou Development LLC, 3986 Island Creek Rd., New Residential, $182,055.60
Kinderlou Development LLC, 4036 Island Creek Rd., New Residential, $186,775.56
Kinderlou Development LLC, 4037 Island Creek Rd., New Residential, $216,518.80
Bobby David Gaskins, 4088 Williams Ln., New Residential, $194,941.92
Merlin Thomas Paulk, 3425 Lakeland Hwy., New Residential, $268,663.12
Randy Lee York, 4402 Holly Ln., Res Remodel/Repair, $6,800
Cathy Blanton, 4028 Woodtrail Dr., Res Remodel/Repair, $3,500
Kimberly C. Nolan, 2616 US Hwy. 84 W, Res Remodel/Repair, $5,000
Kyle S. & Denise R. Harbison, 3586 Guest Rd., Res Remodel/Repair, $4,000
Christopher C. Smith, 5415 Old Statenville Rd., Res Remodel/Repair, $7,200
Todd R. Morrison, 5218 Pine St., Res Remodel/Repair, $5,460
Hahira
B.R. Dinkins, Jr. & Carolyn Dinkins, 415 Judy Ann Dr., New Residential, $112,380
Quality Pool & Patio, 5687 Shiloh Rd., Res Accessory Structure, $40,350
Bobby Yarbrough Living Trust, 4700 Skipper Bridge Rd, New Residential, $636,820
William Wilkins III, 7279 Tillman Branch Rd., New Residential, $268,912.60
Kathryn & David Franks, 6980 Shiloh Rd., Res Remodel/Repair, $6,700
Lake Park
Sherman Bennett, 4651 Peggy Ln, Res Accessory Structure, $6,800
Georgia Ruth Herndon Living Trust, 5611 Timber Wind Dr, New Residential, $271,585
