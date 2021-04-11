Valdosta
• Steven M. Wilson, 2108 N. Patterson St., Comm Remodel/Repair, $44, 326.93
• Regal Marine Industries Inc., 601 Gil Harbin Industrial Blvd., Comm Remodel/Repair, $230,640
• Lowe’s Home Centers Inc., 1550 Commerce Drive, Comm Remodel/Repair, $80,000
• Progressive Investment Properties LLC, 3131 Bemiss Rd., Comm Signs/Tents, $60,000
• Valdosta Mall Corners, 1000 N. St. Augustine Road A, Comm Remodel/Repair, $1,350
• GF Valdosta Mall LLC, 1710 Norman Drive, Comm Remodel/Repair, $14,500
• Peachtree Plaza of Valdosta LLC, 1900 Gornto Road K, Comm Remodel/Repair, $9,186.10
• Edward James & Pendry Smith, 700 Lausanne Drive, Res Accessory Structure, $1,450
• Maria D. Rodriguez, 2417 Deborah Drive, Res Addition, $34,067.52
• Paul Edwin McNeal, 2214 Bridlewood Drive, Res Additiion, $28,389.60
• Elnora Lynn Life Estate, 402 N. Forrest St., Res Remodel/Repair, $2,492
• Howard W. & Lorett Brock, 1015 Cherokee St., Res Remodel/Repair, $4,800
• Johnnie M. Wells, 1 Baldwin Place, Res Remodel/Repair, $2,000
• Genevieve Worthy, 903 Clifton Drive, Res Remodel/Repair, $750
• Jerry D. & Fay Hyatt, 3333 Plantation Drive, Res Remodel/Repair, $8,500
• Aqua Company LLC, 1212 Bethune Drive, Res Remodel/Repair, $14,000
• Holly A. Peagler, 1100 Dellwood Drive, Res Remodel/Repair, $5,000
• Walker Terrell, 109 Ray Lane, Res Remodel/Repair, $10,000
• Jerry Miller,, 807 Lausanne Drive, Res Remodel/Repair, $9,400
• Odell Campbell, 2312 Deborah Drive, Res Remodel/Repair, $4,500
• James W. Allbritton, 2124 Jerry Jones Drive, Res Remodel/Repair, $8,000
• Clarence & Carolyn R. Spires, 2855 Willow Wood Circle, Res Site Work Improvements, $2,900
Lowndes County
• Mary Angelia Kelly & Jacie D. Kelly, 5095 Phillips Road, Res Accessory Structure, $45,000
• Willie J. Thomas Jr. & Barbara N. Thomas, 4311 Davis Road SW, Res Accessory Structure, $35,000
• Kindred Development, LLC, 4120 Boring Pond Road, Res Accessory Structure, $12,000
• Giovanni Panizzi, 3591 Desirable Dr., New Residential, $239,774
• Kindred Development, LLC, 5847 Natures Way, New Residential, $271,734.84
• Kindred Development, LLC, 4120 Natures Way, New Residential, $241,991.60
• Caroline S. & Billy C. Stubbs, 5439 New Bethel Road, Res Remodel/Repair, $10,750
• Robert & Dana Seppala, 4531 Ivy Chase, Res Remodel/Repair, $4,000
• Stephanie D. & Joseph Barrow Herndon, 4412 Windsong Circle, Res Remodel/Repair, $5,000
• George McKnight Jr., 5960 New Bethel Road, Res Remodel/Repair, $5,600
• Robert T. & Denita Saldutti, 4435 Old Clyattville Rd., Res Remodel/Repair, $7,800
• Cathy Blanton, 2310 Blairstone Circle, Res Remodel/Repair, $2,000
• Ellen J. Sims, 4877 Beaver Lane, Res Remodel/Repair, $200
• Nell H. & James Riggins, 2511 Winnwood Circle, Res Remodel/Repair, $13,850
• Kellie L. & Larry Inman, 4031 Mt. Zion Church Road, Res Remodel/Repair, $4,200
Hahira
• Derrick & Mary Ellen Calhoun, 8268 Miller Road, Res Accessory Structure, $65,000
• James Colebum, 5331 Shiloh Road, Res Accessory Structure, $30,000
• Paula A. Fricker, 6400 Shiloh Road, Res Accessory Structure, $27,651
• M&M Real Estate Investments LLC, 6002 Union Springs Drive, New Residential, $267,164.72
• Shannon Lamb, 4876 Timberwood Drive, Res Remodel/Repair, $7,800
• Harry W. & Evelyn Cooper, 5059 Old US Hwy. 41 N, Res Remodel/Repair, $6,460
Lake Park
• Danny C. Brevig Jr., 4643 Otter Creek Road, Res Accessory Structure, $41,283
• Danny C. Brevig, Jr., 4643 Otter Creek Road, Res Accessory Structure, $44,477.44
• Ridge Place LLC, 4605 Firestone Lane, New Residential, $164,824
• Phillip E. Gale, 1974 W. Marion Ave., New Residential, $172,465.85
