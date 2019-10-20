Valdosta
Pasha Oak LLC, 500 N. Oak St., New Commercial, $100,000
SEADENN LLC, 2255 N. Ashley St., Comm Remodel/Repair, $2,500
Ambling Building (Valdosta), 348 Enterprise Dr., Comm Remodel/Repair, $50,000
Suemar Properties LLC, 911 E. Park Ave., Comm Remodel/Repair, $1,600
B&D Property Management LLC, 1214 Thomwal St., Res Remodel/Repair, $7,500
William & Mary Weeks, 2808 Pebblewood Dr., Comm Remodel/Repair, $9,000
David Matthew Brown, 1020 Hillside Dr., Comm Remodel/Repair, $6,000
Samuel Pride, Jr., 701 Floyd St., Comm Remodel/Repair, $1,665
Jesse E. & Courtney D. Sheeley, 2842 Willow Wood Cir, Comm Remodel/Repair, $7,400
David Hunter, 604 Gornto Rd., Comm Remodel/Repair, $4,500
Michael David DeVane, 1508 Vallotton Dr., Comm Remodel/Repair, $3,000
Patricia H. Orenstein, 270 Blue Pool Dr., Comm Remodel/Repair, $4,900
Judith Joann Sanders, 109 Breckenridge Dr., Comm Remodel/Repair, $29,839
Ann C. Edwards, 110 E. Cranford Ave., Comm Remodel/Repair, $45,000
Carrie Thompson, 204 Johnson Ln., Comm Remodel/Repair, $7,500
Eligah Holmes, Sr., 2504 Deborah Dr., Comm Remodel/Repair, $5,000
Diana R. & Gary F. Malone, 2700 Clayton Dr., Comm Remodel/Repair, $979
Lowndes
Turner Brooks LLC, 5615 Val North Dr., New Commercial, $450,000
Jane E. Southall Barrett, 6558 Clyattville Nankin Rd., Res Accessory Structure, $63,888
Raymond & Andrea Schruijer, 4649 Green Island Rd., Res Accessory Structure, $50,000
Ibrahim Atsejuwawe Usman-Oyowe, 3910 Cane Mill Run, Res Accessory Structure, $24,800
Amy L. & Lawrence May, 4801 McAllister St., Res Accessory Structure, $34,000
Richard & Lattissia F. Lombard, 3407 Skipper Bridge Rd., Res Accessory Structure, $41,283
Wellington Rowell Properties LLC, 4012 Country View Loop, Res Mobile Home, $49,000
Wellington Rowell Properties LLC, 4013 Country View Loop, Res Mobile Home, $49,000
Latisha Lewis, 2464 Copeland Rd., Res Mobile Home, $99,657
Justin and Brandy Thompson, 4231 Lightsey Rd., New Residential, $110,404
Jane E. Southall Barrett, 6558 Clyattville Nankin Rd., New Residential, $242,100.20
Linda C. Chase, 5087 Greyfield Pl N, New Residential, $119,347.56
Livingwell Properties, 5094 Greyfield Pl S., New Residential, $119,347.56
Shawn McCullers, 4111 Big Pine Rd., Res Remodel/Repair, $2,000
Michael C. Staats, 3317 Dinky Run, Res Remodel/Repair $9,850
James Curtis Marshall, 2811 Vandeman Rd., Res Remodel/Repair, $4,184
John W. Buckler John W. 3722 Heatherwoods Dr., Res Remodel/Repair, $6,320
Ralph Gregory Neal, 4731 Chappell Dr., Res Remodel/Repair, $7,500
Barry E. & Cheryl L. Broadway, 4131 Hamilton Cir, Res Remodel/Repair, $3,900
Barry E. & Cheryl L. Broadway, 4160 Hamilton Cir, Res Remodel/Repair, $3,900
Barry E. & Cheryl L. Broadway, 4220 Hamilton Cir, Res Remodel/Repair, $3,900
Barry E. & Cheryl L. Broadway, 4113 Hamilton Cir, Res Remodel/Repair, $3,900
Abbie & Jeff Barfield, 4713 Queensbury Way, Res Remodel/Repair, $9,825
Edith G. Gonzalez & Luna E. Giovanni, 3932 Lillian Guest Cir, Res Remodel/Repair, $1,500
Cindy B. Vickery, 2170 Highpoint Dr., Res Remodel/Repair, $4,500
Walter Keith & Katherine K. Humphrey, 4527 Plantation Crest Rd., Res Remodel/Repair, $2,942
Lor Wilson, 4322 Frontage Rd SE, Res Remodel/Repair, $4,500
Henry J. Tessier, III, 3848 Cross Creek Tr., Res Remodel/Repair, $8,000
Hahira
Jay Shri Ganesh Corp, 1311 Ga. Hwy. 122 W., New Commercial, $125,000
Premier Southern Homes LLC, 4786 Layla Ln, Res Accessory Structure, $37,000
Nancy M. Pike & Terry G. Ballew, 7361 Tillman Branch Rd., Res Addition, $7,000
Grove Pointe LLC, 4708 Layla Ln., New Residential, $249,483.60
Phillip G. & Tracy G. Jones, 5006 Eastridge Dr. Res Remodel/Repair, $11,000
Lake Park
Sharon M. Davis, 5006 Hammock Tr., Res Remodel/Repair, $15,000
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.