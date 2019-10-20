Valdosta

Pasha Oak LLC, 500 N. Oak St., New Commercial, $100,000

SEADENN LLC, 2255 N. Ashley St., Comm Remodel/Repair, $2,500

Ambling Building (Valdosta), 348 Enterprise Dr., Comm Remodel/Repair, $50,000

Suemar Properties LLC, 911 E. Park Ave., Comm Remodel/Repair, $1,600

B&D Property Management LLC, 1214 Thomwal St., Res Remodel/Repair, $7,500

William & Mary Weeks, 2808 Pebblewood Dr., Comm Remodel/Repair, $9,000

David Matthew Brown, 1020 Hillside Dr., Comm Remodel/Repair, $6,000

Samuel Pride, Jr., 701 Floyd St., Comm Remodel/Repair, $1,665

Jesse E. & Courtney D. Sheeley, 2842 Willow Wood Cir, Comm Remodel/Repair, $7,400

David Hunter, 604 Gornto Rd., Comm Remodel/Repair, $4,500

Michael David DeVane, 1508 Vallotton Dr., Comm Remodel/Repair, $3,000

Patricia H. Orenstein, 270 Blue Pool Dr., Comm Remodel/Repair, $4,900

Judith Joann Sanders, 109 Breckenridge Dr., Comm Remodel/Repair, $29,839

Ann C. Edwards, 110 E. Cranford Ave., Comm Remodel/Repair, $45,000

Carrie Thompson, 204 Johnson Ln., Comm Remodel/Repair, $7,500

Eligah Holmes, Sr., 2504 Deborah Dr., Comm Remodel/Repair, $5,000

Diana R. & Gary F. Malone, 2700 Clayton Dr., Comm Remodel/Repair, $979

Lowndes

Turner Brooks LLC, 5615 Val North Dr., New Commercial, $450,000

Jane E. Southall Barrett, 6558 Clyattville Nankin Rd., Res Accessory Structure, $63,888

Raymond & Andrea Schruijer, 4649 Green Island Rd., Res Accessory Structure, $50,000

Ibrahim Atsejuwawe Usman-Oyowe, 3910 Cane Mill Run, Res Accessory Structure, $24,800

Amy L. & Lawrence May, 4801 McAllister St., Res Accessory Structure, $34,000

Richard & Lattissia F. Lombard, 3407 Skipper Bridge Rd., Res Accessory Structure, $41,283

Wellington Rowell Properties LLC, 4012 Country View Loop, Res Mobile Home, $49,000

Wellington Rowell Properties LLC, 4013 Country View Loop, Res Mobile Home, $49,000

Latisha Lewis, 2464 Copeland Rd., Res Mobile Home, $99,657

Justin and Brandy Thompson, 4231 Lightsey Rd., New Residential, $110,404

Jane E. Southall Barrett, 6558 Clyattville Nankin Rd., New Residential, $242,100.20

Linda C. Chase, 5087 Greyfield Pl N, New Residential, $119,347.56

Livingwell Properties, 5094 Greyfield Pl S., New Residential, $119,347.56

Shawn McCullers, 4111 Big Pine Rd., Res Remodel/Repair, $2,000

Michael C. Staats, 3317 Dinky Run, Res Remodel/Repair $9,850

James Curtis Marshall, 2811 Vandeman Rd., Res Remodel/Repair, $4,184

John W. Buckler John W. 3722 Heatherwoods Dr., Res Remodel/Repair, $6,320

Ralph Gregory Neal, 4731 Chappell Dr., Res Remodel/Repair, $7,500

Barry E. & Cheryl L. Broadway, 4131 Hamilton Cir, Res Remodel/Repair, $3,900

Barry E. & Cheryl L. Broadway, 4160 Hamilton Cir, Res Remodel/Repair, $3,900

Barry E. & Cheryl L. Broadway, 4220 Hamilton Cir, Res Remodel/Repair, $3,900

Barry E. & Cheryl L. Broadway, 4113 Hamilton Cir, Res Remodel/Repair, $3,900

Abbie & Jeff Barfield, 4713 Queensbury Way, Res Remodel/Repair, $9,825

Edith G. Gonzalez & Luna E. Giovanni, 3932 Lillian Guest Cir, Res Remodel/Repair, $1,500

Cindy B. Vickery, 2170 Highpoint Dr., Res Remodel/Repair, $4,500

Walter Keith & Katherine K. Humphrey, 4527 Plantation Crest Rd., Res Remodel/Repair, $2,942

Lor Wilson, 4322 Frontage Rd SE, Res Remodel/Repair, $4,500

Henry J. Tessier, III, 3848 Cross Creek Tr., Res Remodel/Repair, $8,000

Hahira

Jay Shri Ganesh Corp, 1311 Ga. Hwy. 122 W., New Commercial, $125,000

Premier Southern Homes LLC, 4786 Layla Ln, Res Accessory Structure, $37,000

Nancy M. Pike & Terry G. Ballew, 7361 Tillman Branch Rd., Res Addition, $7,000

Grove Pointe LLC, 4708 Layla Ln., New Residential, $249,483.60

Phillip G. & Tracy G. Jones, 5006 Eastridge Dr. Res Remodel/Repair, $11,000

Lake Park

Sharon M. Davis, 5006 Hammock Tr., Res Remodel/Repair, $15,000 

