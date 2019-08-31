Today is a new month and the first day of September, we only have 23 days until fall! Not that the first day of fall will feel like fall, but we know relief is slowly coming our way. I will have to get reacquainted with my garden as it has not received much attention since the temperatures reached the high 90’s back in May. Recently with the heat index in the 100’s, the plants have been on their own. With adequate rain, most thing have survived, but weeds have been growing joyously over everything. Morning glory mounds have covered many beds, flowers are not seen, just mounds of morning glory vines strangling out everything under them.
My granddaughter was shocked by the appearance of the bed out by the road. She asked me if I knew how bad it looked, I said yes, but if I have a heat stroke trying to remove the weeds, then everything will look that way. I did not hear an offer to assist in cleaning up the bed.
I have so many plants waiting to be placed in the ground, they beam guilt at me as I pass them by, but with my bone-on-bone shovel-knee and 100-degree temperatures they will just have to endure until cool weather arrives. I bought seed with visions of beautiful fall flowers dancing in my head; cleome, marigolds, calendula and verbascum (mullein). They are all still in the packages and may have to wait until spring unless we get an early fall and I get a burst of energy. Trying to pull morning glory vines off desired plants usually breaks branches, rips off flowers and generally set the plants back until they recover and can begin to flower again.
Hidden lady ginger blooms are flowering, usually hidden by the lush foliage, so if you have them, you have to hunt to find the lovely pink cone-like bracts. Crinums are flowering in cycles and forming nice-sized bulblets. Althea shrubs are flowering with many blooms along their branches. Shrimp plant continues to flower through the vines and weeds, showing their pretty red/pink blooms at the top of the plants. Late daylilies and rebloomers are still forming flowers, but they are scarce. Butterfly weed continues to flower and the plants grow taller and taller, constantly producing thousands of brown seed attached to a puff of silky transportation that will carry them on a breeze to a new site.
Looking through photos from past years, I realized it is time for the orange-flowering gingers to be blooming and they have not flowered since the rhizomes were dug and moved to the country a few years back. The foliage is tall and looks healthy, but no flowers. They grew in the shade in town and now they are in partial shade, I expected more flowers with more sunlight.
Glory or climbing lilies (Gloriosa rothschildiana) grew all around the garden in town, I dug the thumb-sized tubers and moved them out to the country, planted in sunny and shady sites and expected to have many blooming in different spots. Not a single one has even produced any foliage; I am afraid they have all perished and have no idea why. They produce bright red seed after the flowers fade and reseed themselves in sites they like. This is one of my favorite flowers as the blooms are unusual and have a lot of wow power. I have a tiny bit of hope they will come up in spring from the tubers, but can’t understand why they all failed to show up after planting them in early spring.
As we move into September, if you have spider lilies, aka hurricane or surprise lilies, they will bloom soon; usually after a heavy rain or a few days of rain they appear. They will shoot up within a couple of days with a slender scape that is almost invisible until the flower opens. If the bloom scape is cut down, that bulb will not flower again this year. Mark their site so your grass mower will not cut them down; the foliage comes up after the flowers fade. If the foliage is cut down before next spring (it grows all winter) the bulb will not make enough energy to form a bloom for the next fall. The foliage must turn tan or brown before it can be cut, just like all bulbs, the stored energy will form the next bloom cycle’s flowers.
Mums will bloom as the hours of light diminish, feeding them with a fertilizer that has a high middle number (phosphorus) will help them produce more flowers, bigger and longer lasting. Do not feed with a high first number (nitrogen), that promotes rapid leaf growth and reduces flowering. A good general fertilizer is 10-10-10, other special-formula fertilizers can be used to improve root growth, foliage growth or flowering, according to which minerals it contains.
The numbers on the fertilizer container are 1st=N nitrogen, 2nd=P phosphorus, 3rd=K potassium. Each element has different actions on plants. Nitrogen promotes foliage growth, deeper green color and boosts general growth. Use nitrogen on foliage plants such as coleus, ferns, liriope, tropicals grown for foliage and to green-up lawns in mid- spring. Phosphorus promotes flowering and is also used to stimulate root growth on young plants or transplants. Potassium stimulates root growth and over-all health and functioning of plants, it helps a plant use other elements for rooting, flowering and fruiting. Some fertilizers also contain macronutrients and secondary nutrients. Organic fertilizers feed the soil and chemical fertilizers feed the plants
I am out of space, see you next week.
