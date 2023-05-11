VALDOSTA — Gasoline prices are on the way down not only in Lowndes County but on the state and national levels.
The average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in Valdosta mid-week was $3.21, down eight cents from $3.29 a week ago, according to the AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report.
The lowest price reported in the Azalea City was $3.06 per gallon at various stores around town, according to the price tracking website gasbuddy.com.
Valdosta had the seventh-highest gas prices among the 15 Georgia markets surveyed by AAA: Lower than Savannah, Macon, Hinesville, Brunswick, Augusta and Atlanta but higher than Warner Robins, Rome, Gainesville, Dalton, Columbus, Catoosa, Athens and Albany.
On the national scene, the average price of gasoline was $3.53 per gallon, down six cents in seven days, while the Georgia average price of $3.23 per gallon was down seven cents in the same period, the auto club reported.
“The oil market volatility is leading to lower prices,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “And we are also in a pre-summer driving season lull regarding domestic demand. These two factors should keep pump prices drifting lower for now.”
In mid-week market action, benchmark U.S. crude lost 44 cents to $73.27 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 45 cents to $76.99 a barrel.
