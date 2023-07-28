VALDOSTA — The price of gasoline in South Georgia skyrocketed in the past week, following state and national trends.
The cost of a gallon of regular gasoline in the Azalea City late in the week was $3.47, up 18 cents from the previous week, according to the AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report.
The lowest gas price reported in Valdosta was $3.18 per gallon at more than one retailer, according to the price tracking website gasbuddy.com.
The lowest gas price reported in Tifton was $3.29 per gallon at a store on U.S. 82 East, according to gasbuddy.
Valdosta had the eighth-highest average gasoline price out of 15 Georgia markets monitored by the auto club — lower than Savannah, Hinesville, Gainesville, Augusta, Atlanta and Athens but higher than Warner Roins, Rome, Macon, Dalton, Columbus, Catoosa and Albany.
Nationally, the average price of gasoline was $3.71 per gallon, up 13 cents in seven days, while Georgia’s average of $3.52 per gallon was up nine cents in the same period, AAA said.
In late week market action, U.S. benchmark crude oil gained 92 cents to $79.70 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It fell 85 cents to $79.78 on Wednesday.
Brent crude, the international standard, added 82 cents to $83.38 per barrel.
