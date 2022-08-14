FOWLER: Rest is counterintuitive key to productivity

Jesus said to them, “The Sabbath was made for man, not man for Sabbath.” – Mark 2:27
Practice 1: Break Well Every Other Hour
I love deep work but deep work is hard on us. Attempting to keep a deep focus for an extended period of time takes a lot out of us. To stay productive all day, we must step away from our work about every two hours for 15 to 30 minutes.
As a productivity geek and someone who likes to think of himself as a hard worker, this sounds terrible. Think of all the wasted time in those breaks throughout the day!
Scientists call this our “ultradian rhythm.” It turns out that office dwellers need to follow the same rules as elite athletes who know they have to rest to improve.
Do you remember that study of elite violinists that led to the 10,000-hour rule made popular by Malcolm Gladwell’s book “Outliers”? There is more to the story than just 10,000 hours of practice. The best violinists also practiced a particular way – in three increments of no more than 90 minutes each with a break between each one. The researcher, Anders Ericsson, found the same pattern among other elite musicians, athletes, chess players and writers.
And one more thing the best violinists in that study did was to sleep nearly an hour more than their less excellent counterparts.
What should you do with your rest periods? Do something physical. Take a call while walking, do some pushups or go to a colleague’s desk to answer a question. If you work from home, you have more options. You can do the dishes or fold laundry (better productivity and brownie points with your spouse). The key is this – if you work with your mind, rest by doing something physical. If you work with your hands, rest by doing something with your mind.
Practice 2: Create an 8-Hour Sleep Opportunity
Dr. Matthew Walker – a professor of neuroscience and psychology at the University of California – Berkeley, author of the book “Why We Sleep” and one of the world’s most renowned experts on sleep – states that a failure to get adequate sleep is worse for your performance than “an equivalent absence of food or exercise” or showing up to work drunk.
Walker’s research also found that “routinely sleeping less than six or seven hours a night demolishes your immune system, substantially increasing your risk of certain forms of cancer ... and contributes to all major psychiatric conditions including depression, anxiety and suicidality.”
Raynor has a ton of great reasons to get adequate sleep in “Redeeming Your Time.” The evidence he quoted completely changed my approach to sleep. Since I have increased the time I dedicate to sleep, I have experienced increased productivity, positivity and self-discipline. I am getting sick less and my wife likes me more.
Practice 3: Cease and Feast Once a Week
In the mid-1800s, Americans fled to the West in droves in search of gold and better lives. According to “The Emigrant's Guide to California,” the gold rushers who rested and stopped traveling on the Sabbath arrived in California 20 days earlier than those who didn’t.
Chick-fil-A outsells its competition while only selling six days per week compared to their seven.
Dan Buettner, a National Geographic fellow, longevity expert and author of the book “Blue Zones,” found that Seventh Day Adventists, who follow strict guidelines about rest on the Sabbath, live an average of 10 years longer than the average American.
I have always struggled to not use the Sabbath as a time to catch up on work around the house or as a time to prepare for Monday’s work.
But Jesus said the Sabbath is for us. It takes pre-work, planning and preparation to really keep the Sabbath holy but my family is working on it.
I had to move quickly through these three great practices to not make this article way too long. If you are interested in implementing these, grab a copy of “Redeeming Your Time.” Raynor makes great arguments for following these practices and provides a lot of terrific ideas on how to implement them in your life.
We love helping leaders build great businesses. If you’d like to learn more, check out our free resources at www.valuesdrivenresults.com/resource-library/ or give us a call at (229) 244-1559. We’d love to help you in any way we can.
Curt Fowler is president of Fowler & Company and director at Fowler, Holley, Rambo & Stalvey. He is dedicated to helping leaders build great organizations and better lives for themselves and the people they lead.
Curt and the team at FHRS help leaders build great companies through Virtual CFO, strategy, tax and accounting services.
Curt is a syndicated business writer, keynote speaker, and business advisor. He has an MBA in strategy and entrepreneurship from the Kellogg School, is a CPA and is a pretty good guy as defined by his wife and five children.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.