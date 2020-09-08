NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2020--
Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) today announced the appointment of Francis Hondal as an independent member of its Board of Directors.
Ms. Hondal currently serves as President of Loyalty and Engagement at Mastercard and is also a member of the company’s Management Committee. She oversees Mastercard’s robust loyalty platforms and products and leads an agile team focused on implementing high-impact marketing programs and rapid product design services.
“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I enthusiastically welcome Francis Hondal to Equitable Holdings,” said Ramon de Oliveira, Chairman of the Equitable Holdings Board of Directors. “Francis is a highly successful senior executive at Mastercard, one of the world’s premier brands, and a distinguished leader in technology and digital engagement. We’re fortunate to add Francis and her unique perspective to our organization.”
Ms. Hondal has held a number of roles at Mastercard, including Executive Vice President of Credit and Loyalty Solutions overseeing all aspects of product strategy and development globally. Additionally, she was responsible for the development, management and marketing of all products and solutions, and Mastercard Advisors consulting services in Latin America and the Caribbean. She has been a strong advocate for consumer-centric strategies at Mastercard, developing a culture grounded in operational excellence and driving business transformation.
Before joining Mastercard in 2011, she was the founder of the international business development and marketing consultancy, Increventi. Earlier, Ms. Hondal enjoyed a 17-year career at American Express in regional and global roles within the consumer services division.
Ms. Hondal has been named amongst Fortune ’s “Top 50 Most Powerful Latina Women” in corporate America for three years, ranking #14 in 2019. She was inducted to the Florida International University College of Business Administration Hall of Fame in 2015; receiving the Global Leadership Award. In 2013, she received the International Business “Woman of the Year” Award by the Organization of Women in International Trade. She is also a member of Florida International University Foundation Board of Directors.
“We are pleased to welcome Francis to the Board of Directors,” said Mark Pearson, Equitable Holdings’ President and Chief Executive Officer. “Francis brings a deep understanding of both business and consumer markets, and how innovative, digital strategies can drive an enhanced overall client experience. We look forward to Francis’ contributions to our Board as we advance our mission to help our clients secure their financial well-being.”
About Equitable Holdings
Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EQH) is a financial services holding company comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Founded in 1859, Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers high-quality research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. Equitable Holdings has approximately 12,000 employees and financial professionals, $711 billion in assets under management (as of 6/30/2020) and more than 5 million client relationships globally.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200908005950/en/
CONTACT: Investor Relations
Jessica Baehr
(212) 314-2476Media Relations
Matthew Asensio
(212) 314-2010
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: FINANCE CONSULTING BANKING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES INSURANCE
SOURCE: EQH Investor Relations
Copyright Business Wire 2020.
PUB: 09/08/2020 04:15 PM/DISC: 09/08/2020 04:15 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200908005950/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.