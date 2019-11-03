Today is the beginning of the first full week of November, it is also when Daylight Savings Time ends. We fell back because it is fall and got one extra hour of sleep last night, now days will begin to be dark around 6:30 p.m., and will grow shorter until the winter solstice in December.
The awful heat of Summer seems to have broken and while our days do get up into the 80s it’s nothing like the scorching heat of summer. Nights are pleasant and the soil temperature is starting to drop.
Overgrown perennials can be lifted and divided now and put back in the dirt. Space the plants several inches apart because they will immediately start to multiply and you do not want to have to dig and separate each year. It is still too hot to be putting shrubs and trees in the ground, once we have a freeze and the ground will be cooler for the winter that will be the time to plant your shrubs and trees.
I planted two small plumbagos today but only because they were starting to look a little puny in their pots. I bought a few plants at the Swap and Sale though I had told myself I would not bring anything else home, but there is always something that is just too great to pass up. So now I have more things sitting around under my carport waiting for me to plant.
Warm days and cooler nights are the type of conditions that many seeds prefer. Poppy seed germinate much quicker when the temperature fluctuates greatly between day and night, other cool-season plants will germinate now and grow quickly because of the cool soil and the warm atmosphere.
If you want to grow ornamental sweet peas this is the time to prepare for them. The simplest method for our zone is trenching. Dig a trench about a foot deep, plant your sweet pea seed thickly in the bottom of the trench. Soak the bottom of a trench with water and place two to three inches of soil on top of the seed. When the sweet peas come up and their little vine like tendrils reach a few inches tall, gently pull some of the dirt into the hole and cover the bottom part of the small plants, do not cover the growing tips. As the plants grow each week, more dirt needs to be pulled into the trench to cover the base of the plants. As time passes and the vines grow up to the level of the soil you will have filled in the trench and the plant’s roots are deep under the Earth where they will stay cool and not be affected by the heat of spring. The sweet peas will bloom in late winter and spring, they must have a trellis or fence or shrub to climb. They like full sun and moderate water, the sweetly scented flowers will last until the heat of summer.
When planting bulbs for spring bloom, if you plan to use bone meal under the bulbs always wear a mask. Bone meal is a good slow-release fertilizer but you should not breathe the dust. When planting bulbs realize they will not be moved for many years, so it is best to prepare the soil properly and to consider the light they will receive in the coming years, if the trees above them grow rapidly.
If you are growing lettuce for the first time, when you harvest do not pull the whole plant up, simply pinch off the larger lower leaves and the plant remains intact to continue growing. Harvest just as you would pick leaves of mustard and turnips.
When blooming mums began to develop faded flowers, the faded ones can be trimmed off with a pair of scissors and the plant will produce more blooms. This will keep the plant blooming much longer also remove any faded leaves to keep the plants looking tidy. After mums have completely bloomed out they can be planted outside and will bloom there for several more years. In summertime, cuttings can be taken from the mum plants and lined out in the flower bed to root and produce more plants.
Can’t think of anything else that is appropriate for this time of year so I will see you next week.
