Carlos Méndez-Peñate Joins Dorsey’s New York Office

International law firm Dorsey & Whitney LLP is pleased to announce that Carlos Méndez-Peñate has joined its New York office as a Partner and Co-Chair of the Firm’s Latin America and the Caribbean Practice Group. Mr. Méndez-Peñate will devote significant time to lawyer recruiting, playing a key role in Dorsey’s plans to grow its presence in New York.
Mr. Méndez-Peñate has more than 40 years of experience in Latin America and the Caribbean and he provides clients with the sophisticated guidance needed to complete complex cross-border transactions. His practice focuses on M&A, capital markets, syndicated and secured lending, project finance, debt restructuring, and real estate transactions. He regularly represents financial institutions and corporations based in Latin America and the Caribbean, steering them through transactions in the United States. Mr. Méndez-Peñate’s clients also include U.S.- and European-based multinational banks, private equity firms, insurance companies, and investment banks seeking opportunities in the region.
Born in Havana, Mr. Méndez-Peñate uses his extensive in-country knowledge to help American companies open new markets in Cuba while complying with U.S. regulations. Mr. Méndez-Peñate is frequently sought out by the media for his insights into the legal aspects of doing business in the region. He has appeared in interviews on Bloomberg TV and CNN and has been quoted in The American Lawyer and Forbes, among other publications. The New York Law Journal named him in its 2019 Distinguished Leaders listing, which highlights “lawyers who had great performances while demonstrating clear leadership skills leading to positive outcomes.”
Mr. Méndez-Peñate joins Dorsey from Akerman where he was co-chair of the firm’s Latin America and the Caribbean Practice and previously served as the office managing partner of Akerman’s New York office.
Dorsey’s Latin America and the Caribbean Practice Group has a dedicated team of skilled lawyers from key practices throughout the Firm with extensive experience representing clients throughout those regions. Dorsey’s experience in Latin America and the Caribbean spans the breadth of M&A, corporate finance, international arbitration and litigation, trade and intellectual property.
“Carlos Méndez-Peñate is a preeminent international lawyer who will add a new dimension to Dorsey’s Latin America and the Caribbean Practice Group, and his global perspective and sophistication will greatly benefit our clients,” said Dorsey managing partner Bill Stoeri. “Carlos also has a strong track record of attracting talent to the New York office of his prior firms, and we are confident that he can help us continue our growth in New York.”
About Dorsey & Whitney LLP
Clients have relied on Dorsey since 1912 as a valued business partner. With locations across the United States and in Canada, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, Dorsey provides an integrated, proactive approach to its clients' legal and business needs. Dorsey represents a number of the world's most successful companies from a wide range of industries, including leaders in banking & financial institutions, development & infrastructure, energy & natural resources, food, beverage & agribusiness, healthcare and technology, as well as major non-profit and government entities. www.dorsey.com
