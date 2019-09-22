Ole Times named leading business
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors honored Ole Times Country Buffet as the Leading Business of the Week.
For 20 years, Ole Times Country Buffet has provided the Valdosta-Lowndes community with “good ole” home-cooked comfort food, chamber officials said.
"Ole Times offers an array of Southern cooked food in a friendly and inviting atmosphere," chamber officials said. "The staff of Ole Times is passionate about their customers and enjoy providing a warm, memorable experience during each visit."
“Our major accomplishments are keeping the customers happy and satisfied with the quality of food and continue to have a family-friendly environment at all times,” said Dannita Bivins, general manager. “The customers are the reason I love working here. I have seen little kids grow up and become adults. My employees are like family; a couple of us have been here working alongside each other for many years.”
Ole Times Country Buffet is a member of the Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce.
“The chamber has been a positive influence on our business," Bivins said. "They have sent in customers from the downtown area to try our variety of fresh vegetables and Southern-fried chicken that we have at our bar on a daily basis.”
Ole Times plans to keep up the service and food it offers for years to come, Bivins said.
“We will continue bringing good food and customers together at the table like we have done for 20 years,” Bivins said.
For more information, visit Ole Times Country Buffet, 1193 St. Augustine Road, or call (229) 253-1600.
The Leading Business of the Week program is designed to recognize members who have partnered with the chamber for at least five years. Marcotek Digital Office Solutions sponsors the 2019 Leading Business of the Week program. For more information, visit www.ValdostaChamber.com/Leading-Business-of-the-Week.
Farmers Insurance cuts ribbon
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors honored Farmers Insurance – Derrik McLeod Agency with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the firm becoming a member of the Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce and to observe the one-year anniversary of business.
"An ardent insurance company, Farmers Insurance provides comprehensive coverage with a friendly and personal touch," chamber officials said.
“We believe in making clients our family and not another policy number,” said Brad Fleming, marketing associate. “The customer care our clients receive is second to none.
“Farmers Insurance provides a personalized customer service,” Fleming said. “At Farmers Insurance, we want to treat all of our clients the same way we treat our grandparents.”
Farmers Insurance is a new member of the Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce.
“The chamber has been a valued asset by helping us to be a prominent business with all the extra advertising we received,” Fleming said.
For more information about Farmers Insurance – Derrik McLeod Agency, visit 4165 Bemiss Road or call (229) 469-4479.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.