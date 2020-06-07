Infinex welcomes CBC Bank
VALDOSTA — Commercial Banking Company headquartered in Georgia, with branches in Valdosta, Moultrie, Baytree, Hahira and Tifton, has selected Infinex Financial Group as its new broker/dealer.
CBC Bank, with three advisors, is converting its program to Infinex from Cetera, bank officials said in a statement.
“As we looked for a new broker/dealer, we wanted to partner with a firm that we could truly trust and that would be the right fit for our customers," said G. Daryn Russell, chief executive officer of CBC Bank. "Infinex met these requirements, but we also really appreciated their unique ownership structure, their dedication to the financial institution channel, and their commitment to serving community banks.”
Russell added, “By leveraging Infinex’s experience and by collaborating with their in-field support team, we believe we will be able to significantly grow our program and offer the finest wealth management solutions available in the communities we serve.”
“We looked at just about all the firms in the industry,” said Steven Boatner, vice president, CBC bank and investment executive. “We chose Infinex because they seemed like the best cultural fit for our bank and our customers. They clearly understand the unique challenges that banks face and can present solid solutions to help our Investment Centre grow and thrive.”
Stephen P. Amarante, Infinex’s president and chief executive officer, said, “We are excited to welcome CBC to Infinex. As they look forward to growing their program, we are confident that Infinex’s technology, Premier Service Experience and in-field support team will deliver the broker/dealer experience needed to succeed in today’s challenging environment. We are honored that CBC Bank has selected Infinex, and we anticipate a long, productive partnership.”
