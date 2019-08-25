Southern Shipping Solutions named Business of the Month
VALDOSTA — The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber and Renasant Bank presented Southern Shipping Solutions with the August Small Business of the Month Award.
Since 2009, Southern Shipping Solutions has been serving customers all over the world, right from the City of Valdosta, chamber officials said.
“Southern Shipping Solutions, LLC is the base of a dedicated service team ready to work for you,” said Connie Ledbetter, owner. “Our leading-edge technology and robust procurement power enables our clients to see significant transportation savings while enjoying the best-in-class-service.”
Customers around the globe can take advantage of the services of Southern Shipping Solutions with friendly service desk support, shipment execution, customized reporting proprietary web-based technology, chamber officials said.
The diversity of service and the rapport they build with customers helps to set the company apart, chamber officials said.
“Our customers are family to us, we work to understand their businesses so we can best design a model to fit their specific business needs,” Ledbetter said.
The company offers customers a variety of services including but not limited to parcel shipping, logistics management, domestic and international air-freight and local and regional courier service.
Southern Shipping Solutions prides itself in customizing its service to meet the needs of customers and being a locally owned business, chamber representatives said.
“Because we are locally owned and managed, we map our own course,” Ledbetter said. “Local service providers always get first consideration in moving out hot shots and full truck load shipments because we believe it is important to keep our work local whenever possible.”
Southern Shipping Solutions has been active in the City of Valdosta for a decade and looks forward to continuing to serve the community, company officials said.
For more information, visit Southern Shipping Solutions, 3460 North Valdosta Road, or call (229) 249-0997.
Investment Centre named Leading Business
VALDOSTA — The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors honored the Investment Centre at CBC Bank as Leading Business of the Week.
Established to fulfill the financial needs of clients in a professional way, the Investment Centre at CBC Bank provides clients with an array of services to help build a successful financial future, chamber officials said.
“We feel blessed to have been able to serve and assist many individuals, families and entities in the local community and to allow them to take on their future with confidence,” said Steve Boatner, investment executive.
The Investment Centre is part of the Langdale Industries family.
“We also feel blessed to have been able to be a part of and positively impact the growth of CBC Bank as well as our Langdale Industries family," Boatner said. "Their support has been crucial to our success and we give thanks every day for the opportunity and relationships we have built here.”
Thanks to the support of its clients and the ownership, the Investment Centre was named a “Circle of Excellence” qualifier with its broker dealer, Cetera Investment Services, chamber officials said.
“This places us in the top 10 percent of Cetera advisors in the nation,” Boatner said. “Our firm has grown through the addition of two advisors in the past two years, and we are proud of the contributions they are making to our firm and to the greater community through their involvement in many civic and community activities.”
The Investment Centre is a member of the Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce.
“We are strong proponents of the chamber and I cannot imagine not being a part of the chamber," Boatner said. "We gain networking opportunities from chamber events and appreciate the promotion that the chamber gives to all the businesses in our area. From the time I arrived in Valdosta, Myrna Ballard, chamber president, has been a gracious supporter to me and helped me acclimate to the local business community. I have greatly appreciated her efforts as well as those of the entire chamber staff.”
Boatner explained the impact the chamber has on small businesses and to the Valdosta-Lowndes community.
“We appreciate the advocacy the chamber employs on behalf of small businesses, which is the life blood of our community. The organization of events to give networking opportunities is extremely helpful," he said. "Maintaining a strong chamber is vital to the growth and attraction of new businesses to Valdosta-Lowndes and our chamber has been stellar in reputation and has assisted our community very well in this capacity.”
The Leading Business of the Week program is designed to recognize members who have partnered with the chamber for at least five years. Marcotek Digital Office Solutions sponsors the 2019 Leading Business of the Week program. For more information, visit www.ValdostaChamber.com/Leading-Business-of-the-Week.
Chamber hosts Ella’s ribbon cutting
VALDOSTA — The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors honored Ella’s Top Corral with a ribbon-cutting ceremony recently to honor the drive-through redesigned menu.
For the past two years, "the hidden gem known as Ella’s Top Corral has become a prominent restaurant in the Valdosta-Lowndes community," chamber officials said.
"We love what we do because we are using hard work, and quality ingredients to feed a public that wants to support you,” said Kyle Steven Webb, marketing and business development director. “They want to see us succeed and they truly, authentically enjoy what is being produced for them.”
"Ella’s is excited to share with the community their redesigned express drive-through," chamber officials said.
Webb said the drive-through provides easier and effective service to a larger number of people in a shorter amount of time. The appeal and menu style can also entice new customers, chamber officials said.
Ella’s Top Corral is a member of the Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce.
“Our chamber welcomed us with open arms when we first joined and their intentions have not waivered since," Webb said. "The chamber has aided in giving us exposure to a market that had not been touched before with the location of our restaurant. They provide such a source of proofing, confirmation and care that it is nice when you are a business or a representative of a business and you have them as a resource. Ella’s Top Corral views our chamber as a highly valuable membership to any local business or company.”
For more information, visit Ella’s Top Corral, 1007 N. Patterson St., or call, (229) 241-0322.
Yuan new rehab medical director
VALDOSTA — South Georgia Medical Center has announced Dr. Hongjie Yuan is the new medical director of SGMC’s Inpatient Rehabilitation Services.
Yuan is board certified in physical medicine and rehabilitation, hospital officials said. She moved to Valdosta from Washington State where she worked as a physiatrist in inpatient care, they said.
In her new role, Yuan is responsible for providing rehabilitation services including patient care and leadership to the unit. She will coordinate an interdisciplinary patient-care approach for the entire rehab team, and assist with quality improvement projects, hospital officials said.
She will work together with the rehab director to meet department goals including a community discharge for most patients.
Yuan received her master of science in physical medicine and rehabilitation from Nanjing Medical University, China in 2002. She completed medical school at Zhenjiang Medical College, China in 1993.
She moved to the U.S. in 2002, and in 2013 she started the first year of her residency at University of South Carolina-Greenville Memorial Hospital. From 2014-17, she received an advanced residency in physical and rehabilitative medicine at Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center, Brooklyn, N.Y.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.