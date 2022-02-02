Azer Barbershop cuts ribbon
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Azer Barbershop, 4644 Bemiss Road, Suite C, to mark its recent opening.
With more than 10 years of experience, Azer Larson, master cosmetologist and master barber, has recently opened a barbershop that specializes in military-style haircuts, chamber representatives said in a statement.
Originally from Turkey, Larson is a military spouse who was stationed at Moody Air Force Base a few years ago. When she first moved to Valdosta, Larson enrolled at Valdosta Tech, now Wiregrass Georgia Technical College, and graduated from the cosmetology program.
Larson and her husband moved away to North Dakota but eventually moved back to Valdosta, where she enrolled in Wiregrass’ master of cosmetology program. She earned her master barber license and was named the 2021 technical college barber winner for Georgia, chamber representatives said.
“I do my best to ensure the customer is satisfied with their service. I will not charge them for a haircut they do not like. If the customer is not satisfied, neither am I,” Larson said. “While customers wait, they can have coffee, tea, water and snacks. If customers bring kids with them, I have stuff for them to play with while they wait to get their haircut. I want my customers to feel like how I would want to feel as I wait for my family to get a haircut.”
Larson said she aims to create an environment where her customers feel comfortable, valued, and good about themselves.
“I finally created a work environment I enjoy being in and I can show my skills off and make people look good at the same time,” Larson said.
Azer’s Barbershop offers an online booking option through its Facebook page and accepts walk-ins.
For more information, contact Azer Larson at (520) 981-1557 or visit www.facebook.com/cutsbyazer.
SGMC welcomes cardiac electrophysiologist
VALDOSTA – Dr. Kamil Hanna, M.D., FACC, a cardiac electrophysiologist, has joined South Georgia Medical Center Cardiology, hospital representatives said in a statement.
SGMC Cardiology is part of the SGMC Physician Network.
Hanna comes to Valdosta from Albany, where he served patients during the past 15 years. As a cardiologist specializing in cardiac electrophysiology, Hanna treats patients with abnormal heart rhythms (electrical activity of the heart) by using highly sophisticated pacemakers, catheter ablations and specialized medications to diagnose and treat abnormal heart rhythms, hospital representatives said.
“Often patients with these cardiac conditions present with symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest pains or dizziness and/or palpitations,” they added.
Dr. Brian Dawson, SGMC chief medical officer, said the addition of Hanna and cardiac electrophysiology services is a game-changer for the South Georgia community.
“Dr. Hanna’s skillset complements the well-rounded team of cardiologists, cardiovascular and vascular surgeons currently serving in our health system. Nurturing and growing this program is vital to the health of our community due to the high rate of heart and vascular disease,” Dawson said.
Hanna is “a genuine and honest physician who provides patients with available options to help them determine their preferred treatment plan,” hospital representatives said.
“I always tell my patients I’m their consultant and will never convince them to do anything they don’t want to do. Every patient deserves an authentic and trustworthy relationship with their physician and I’m glad to help in any way I can,” Hanna said.
He received his medical degree from the American University of Beirut in Beirut, Lebanon. He completed his residency in internal medicine from Mercer University School of Medicine in Macon. Hanna is board certified in cardiovascular disease.
He also completed his fellowship in cardiovascular diseases at the University of Arkansas for Medical Science in Little Rock, Arkansas, and his fellowship in electrophysiology from the University of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Hanna is married to Jill and together they have three children. In his free time, he said he enjoys hunting and fishing.
To schedule an appointment with Hanna, call (229) 433-8160. SGMC Cardiology is located on the third floor of the SGMC Professional Building, 2409 N. Patterson St. For more information, visit sgmc.org.
Willis named annual giving director
VALDOSTA – Hilary Willis has been named the South Georgia Medical Center director of annual giving.
In this role, Willis will oversee annual giving events and campaigns, marketing and communications, and various giving programs for the SGMC Foundation, hospital officials said in a statement.
Willis most recently served as the assistant director of annual giving at Valdosta State University Foundation.
Willis has a bachelor of fine arts in speech communication with an emphasis in public relations, as well as a master’s of public administration in public policy, from Valdosta State University. She serves on the Leadership Lowndes board of trustees and is an Alpha Delta Pi Sorority advisor.
“I am excited to bring my knowledge, skills and hard-working attitude to the wonderful team at SGMC and for the opportunity to continue to build relationships within our community,” Willis said. “I truly believe in the mission of SGMC and look forward to what the Foundation can accomplish to help the organization meet its goals.”
Willis is married to Jeremy and they have a son Jude and a daughter on the way.
To learn more about the SGMC Foundation, visit sgmcfoundation.org.
Ink & Cotton named Leading Business
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce named Ink & Cotton, 600 N. Patterson St., the first Leading Business of the Week for 2022.
The 2022 sponsor of the program is local technology company, CCB Tech Group, 4069 Inner Perimeter Road, chamber representatives said in a statement.
Ink & Cotton opened its doors in September 2017 and specializes in custom screen printing, embroidery and promotional items.
“We’re a shop that values your business. Providing great service and producing quality products is what we’re all about,” Jessica Sharp, owner, said. “From business cards to custom uniforms, Ink & Cotton is your one-stop shop for custom apparel and promo item needs. We’ll work with you to create a custom, one-of-a-kind design and bring your ideas to life.”
In February 2018, Ink & Cotton was named the winner of the Southwest Georgia Bank Business Plan Competition and received $10,000 in addition to several other marketing prizes from local sponsors.
Since, Ink & Cotton has continued to grow its business and has built relationships with Valdosta State University, Moody Air Force Base and many local schools, chamber representatives said. It serves Scintilla Charter Academy, Highland Christian Academy and St. John Catholic School as uniform providers.
“We take a different approach to our workflow, shop systems, and customer service and go above and beyond to exceed our customers’ expectations and needs,” Sharp said.
“For example, Ink & Cotton offers easy online ordering options, and they even pre-sort, individually fold, label and bag each order,” chamber representatives said.
Sharp said she utilized the chamber’s SEEDS Business Resource Center, working closely with Betty Morgan, vice president for business development.
“The chamber has a great influence on the community and helping to promote and network within businesses involved,” Sharp said.
For more information on Ink & Cotton, contact Sharp at (229) 262-2985 or visit https://inkandcottongoods.com/.
Walk named CBC Hahira branch manager
HAHIRA – Taylor Biddle, Lowndes market president and commercial lender, has welcomed Hope Walk to the Commercial Banking Company team as the new Hahira branch manager and banking officer.
With more than eight years of experience in the banking industry and serving in many different positions such as teller, relationship banker, team leader and most recently branch manager, “we are confident that Hope will lead our Hahira branch to success and serve our customers and community well,” bank representatives said in a statement.
“Hope brings an extensive background in branch management and consumer lending experience to CBC Bank. She displays commitment to help the community she serves,” Biddle said. “I am confident she will bring that same level of commitment and service to the businesses and families of Hahira.”
In Walk’s role as Hahira branch manager, she will be available to serve customers’ banking needs, from consumer loans to new accounts.
“I enjoy helping people achieve economic success and financial security, and I realize how valuable it is to be able to offer customers financial help when they need it the most,” Walk said. “I look forward to many successful years, leading the Hahira branch into growth and success.”
Walk was born and raised in Tampa, Florida, but currently resides in Sparks, where she has lived for more than 22 years. She is married to her husband, Greg, and has three children, Tristan, Brooklynn and Madyson.
Grasley is pulmonary, neurodiagnostic director
VALDOSTA – Travis Grasley has been named the South Georgia Medical Center director of pulmonary and neurodiagnostic services, hospital officials said in a statement.
Grasley has been a respiratory therapist for 26 years and has served in leadership for 24 years. He holds an associate’s degree in respiratory therapy from North Central State College, Bachelor of business administration from Mount Vernon Nazarene University and master of arts from Winebrenner Seminary in Ohio.
While most of his career has been spent in a hospital setting, Grasley has experience building successful respiratory therapy programs in skilled nursing facilities, hospital officials said.
“SGMC has a very talented leadership team; I am excited to learn from them and contribute to their continued success,” Grasley said. “The teams I am leading are very strong and dynamic and I look forward to the challenge of helping them achieve even higher levels of quality patient care.”
Grasley is a member of the American Association for Respiratory Care and past delegate and past president of the Ohio Society for Respiratory Care.
Benka named
Hospital Hero
VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center honored Wendy Benka, practice manager for multiple SGMC clinics, as the Hospital Hero at the monthly Hospital Authority of Valdosta-Lowndes meeting.
Benka was honored for her leadership and servant attitude during the operation of SGMC’s COVID-19 Infusion Center, hospital representatives said in a statement.
“Often times it is the clinical staff that are recognized for going above and beyond to help our patients but what some fail to realize is that there are numerous people behind the scenes that help the organization run flawlessly every day,” said Brenda Alexander, chief human resources officer.
“Benka stepped outside of her regular job duties to provide support wherever needed, whether it was patient registration, supply management, coordination of environmental services or even relieving staff for breaks and lunches,” hospital representatives said.
Alexander said Benka is knowledgeable about the entire process and did everything with a smile on her face.
Benka provided invaluable support to the staff so they could adequately care for the hundreds of patients coming to the clinic each day, hospital representatives said.
Benka received a standing ovation.
For more information, visit sgmc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.