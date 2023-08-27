– Rico’s Tacos on St. Augustine Road in Valdosta has closed its drive-through service. The restaurant has reopened its dining room for eat-in and carry-out. The makeshift drive-through was first set up at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
– Valdosta has another new place to store its stuff. Valdosta Climate Controlled Storage at 4296 Bemiss Road has a “now open” sign out front.
– Georgia Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson said Thursday that all of Georgia’s Regional Commissions reported a decline in July unemployment rates. The unemployment rate for the Southern Georgia Regional Commission — which includes Lowndes County — was down two-tenths to 3.5% from the previous month, a Georgia Department of Labor statement said. The rate was 3.5% one year ago.
