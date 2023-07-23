— The new Dollar General going up on South Patterson Street near Dollar Tree will be a Dollar General Market. These stores have expanded food offerings closer to a general grocery store, including fresh produce and meat sections, than the usual few rows of canned goods most Dollar Generals offer.
— Does your doggie need a trim? Groovy Grooming is opening at 408 E. Park Ave. on July 24, according to the business’ Facebook page.
— CCC Powersports has relocated from its former Bemiss Road location. The dealer in motorcycles, ATVs and go-karts now does business at 3058 Touchton Road.
— Horizons Xtreme Fitness is also on the move. The 24-hour gym has taken over the former CCC Powersports facility at 2234 Bemiss Road.
