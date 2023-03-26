— Valdosta may – may – be getting a new fast-casual restaurant. A spokesman for Culver’s, a restaurant chain headquartered in in Prairie du Sac, Wis., said one of their franchise operators is considering putting up a store in Valdosta but it’s too early for any detailed information. Culver’s, with 899 restaurants in 26 states, is known for its butter burgers, custard and cheese curds.
— Valdosta has another new eatery to choose from. Rambo’s Wings and Things is located at 315 E. Hill Ave., the former location of Sharp Fin Seafood.
— Another storage facility for Lowndes County is going up on Inner Perimeter Road. A sign names the location as Perimeter Storage, located near the Rain Pro Irrigation business.
