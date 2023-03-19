— Valdosta has another choice for Japanese cuisine. Asahi XPress Japanese Grill and Boba Tea opened March 10 at 1211 Baytree Road, in the former location of Stoner’s Pizza Joint.
— A building permit has been issued for a new car wash facility on Bemiss Road. Shark Bay Car Wash will be located at 4625 Bemiss Road, according to the permit.
— The city has lost one of its seafood outlets. Clayton’s Shrimp Shack at 1688 Norman Drive has gone out of business.
