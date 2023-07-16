— Valdosta is getting another new eatery. Stone Pho, a Vietnamese restaurant, is opening at 1525 Baytree Road, Suite M1, the former location of Marty’s Fresh Seafood Market.
— In Lake Park, Tienda Los Primos, a grocery store, has opened its new site near the intersection of West Cotton Avenue and U.S. 41. The location was, until recently, the site of a floral business which moved.
— A new smartphone repair service has opened in Valdosta. Expertfix is located at 1304 Baytree Road.
Have some business news you want to share? Send an email to terry.richards@gaflnews.com.
