— The old Betty’s Diner at 2175 N. Ashley St. is being auctioned off, equipment and all. The online-only auction is being handled by Rowell Auctions of Moultrie and ends at 4 p.m., Aug. 24. A diner of one name or another under various owners has existed in this spot since at least the 1960s.
— V Nails and Spa is open for business at 1801 1/2 Jerry Jones Drive. It’s located in a shopping strip across the street from the Relish burger restaurant.
— Dollar General’s new DG Market store has opened at 823 S. Patterson St. The Market format carries more food options than the traditional Dollar General’s few aisles of canned goods, including an expanded selection of meats, fresh fruits and vegetables. The nearby location in Brat’s Plaza — within eyeshot of the new store — is closed.
Have some business news to share? Send an email to terry.richards@gaflnews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.