Active Soles ribbon cutting held

The City of Thomasville Main Street Office held a ribbon cutting for Active Soles Running Company on Friday, November 22 at 11 a.m. Active Soles Running Company, Southwest Georgia’s premiere running and fitness apparel retailer, has opened in Downtown Thomasville. Located at 204 West Jackson Street the latest addition to the historic “The Bottom,” Active Soles is here to “Inspire your Soles” by bringing your favorite brands of running and walking footwear, apparel, nutrition and all the accessories needed for the active soul in you. Locally owned and operated by runners for runners, Active Soles is open for anyone engaged in an active lifestyle.
