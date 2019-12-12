Active Soles ribbon cutting held

Submitted photoMain Street Manager Christy Owens, Chamber of Commerce First Impressions Coordinator Kolbey Capps,  Main Street and Business Development Director April Norton, City Council member Jay Flowers, Main Street Business Development Manager Andy Goodwin, HOTC Executive Director Angela Kiminas, Dana Blough, owners Matthew, Jesica and Madeline Chancey, owners Chris and Teresa White, Morgan Adams, Sherri Plenge, Main Street Assistant Tiffany Davis and a host of friends all joined to welcome Active Soles Running Company to Downtown Thomasville. 

The City of Thomasville Main Street Office held a ribbon cutting for  Active Soles Running Company on Friday, November 22  at 11 a.m.  Active Soles Running Company, Southwest Georgia’s premiere running and fitness apparel retailer, has opened in Downtown Thomasville. Located at 204 West Jackson Street the latest addition to the historic “The Bottom,” Active Soles is here to “Inspire your Soles” by bringing your favorite brands of running and walking footwear, apparel, nutrition and all the accessories needed for the active soul in you. Locally owned and operated by runners for runners, Active Soles is open for anyone engaged in an active lifestyle.

 

 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sponsored

Recommended for you