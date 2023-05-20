VALDOSTA – A business opportunity summit is scheduled for the coming week.
Southern Georgia Black Chambers hosts the 2023 Business Opportunity Regional Summit, 5-7:30 p.m. Monday, May 22, at the Valdosta City Hall Annex, chambers representatives said in a statement.
“This event is the perfect opportunity to connect with other business owners, gain valuable insights and resources, and learn from some of the most influential experts in the industry,” representatives said.
Terri Denison, Georgia district director for the Small Business Administration, is the special guest. Other distinguished guests will include Cindy Corgan, business consultant with Georgia SBDC; Alchanda Harrison, tax consultant; Melissa Tolbert, vice president/general manager of Lamar Advertising; Larry Johnson, insurance agent; and Nazarine Dorsey Bell, of BCA Culture, organizers said.
Register at www.sgablackchambers.org/events.
