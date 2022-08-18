 Skip to main content
Business expo at Rainwater today

expo

Brittanye Blake | The Valdosta Daily Times

John Knowles, Mediacom senior account executive, attends the 2021 Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce Business Expo sponsored by Mediacom Business.

VALDOSTA — The region's premier Business Expo, hosted by the Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce opens at 5:15 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, at the James H. Rainwater Conference Center. 

The Business Expo is an annual event hosted by the Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce, giving businesses exposure to other businesses and community members.

At last year's event, John Knowles, Mediacom senior account executive, said, “It is always good to work with the community as a large company in the area. Sponsoring an event like this allows us to build a relationship with the businesses and community members involved with the chamber.”

The Business Expo is open to the public but vendor participation is closed to members of the Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce. 

The Expo, which showcases goods and services offered by area businesses, free consumer swag, food and other giveaways, will be open to the public from 5:15-7:30 p.m. Thursday. 

