Business expo at Rainwater today

VALDOSTA — The region's premier Business Expo, hosted by the Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce opens at 5:15 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, at the James H. Rainwater Conference Center.
Updated: August 18, 2022 @ 2:28 pm
The Business Expo is an annual event hosted by the Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce, giving businesses exposure to other businesses and community members.
At last year's event, John Knowles, Mediacom senior account executive, said, “It is always good to work with the community as a large company in the area. Sponsoring an event like this allows us to build a relationship with the businesses and community members involved with the chamber.”
The Business Expo is open to the public but vendor participation is closed to members of the Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce.
The Expo, which showcases goods and services offered by area businesses, free consumer swag, food and other giveaways, will be open to the public from 5:15-7:30 p.m. Thursday.
