Mercer Hughes named Leading Business
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce and CCB Tech Group, Leading Business of the Week program sponsor, named Mercer Hughes Real Estate Group, 3117 N. Oak St. Ext., Suite A&B, the Leading Business of the Week.
Mercer Hughes Real Estate Group, a team of full-time realtors specializing in the local Valdosta real estate market, has “set out to change the game by delivering a remarkable client experience in every transaction,” chamber representatives said in a statement. “With a vision to create a team of agents and employees who prioritize knowledge, experience and service, Mercer Hughes Real Estate Group aims to build lasting relationships with clients that extend beyond the sale.”
“Our vision is to create a team of agents and employees using our knowledge, experience and service to deliver a remarkable client experience in the real estate transactions and create relationships that last beyond the sale,” said Dedra Hughes, chief executive officer. “We want to create a team that is profitable, successful and generous. We believe in selling houses, having fun and giving back to the community.”
With more than 100 years of combined knowledge, experience and service, Mercer Hughes Real Estate Group has established a foundation built on team building where each member encourages and helps teammates for the primary purpose of better serving the community, chamber representatives said.
In addition to buying and selling services, Mercer Hughes Real Estate Group offers property management services and has a variety of homes for rent in and around Valdosta.
For more information, contact Dedra Hughes at (229) 262-1388, by email at valdostahomesandliving@gmail.com or online at www.mercerhughesrealestate.com.
Ella’s Top Corral named Leading Business
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce and CCB Tech Group, Leading Business of the Week program sponsor, named Ella’s Top Corral, 1007 S. Patterson St., the Leading Business of the Week.
Since 1976, Ella’s Top Corral has served the greater Valdosta area the “Ella’s Experience,” chamber representatives said in a statement. Nick Perry, owner, said Ella’s takes pride in core family values.
“We pride ourselves on creating a clean, homey environment for not only our loyal patrons but our family of team members as well,” he said.
Ella’s promotes people to “come, eat like the locals do” and it’s clear the locals enjoy their food as Ella’s has been voted the Best Burger and Hot Dog in South Georgia, chamber representatives said.
Ella’s is committed to being involved in the community, representatives said. Most recently the business joined the Community Partner’s in Education where it served boxed lunches to more than 200 children in several different schools in Lowndes County.
But the commitment doesn’t stop there, chamber representatives said.
Through the Lowndes County Education Improvement Fund, as well as help from its sponsors, the “Ella’s Way” scholarship reached $2,000 which allowed Ella’s to award an extra recipient.
“Ella’s not only has a positive impact on the community but also on their team members,” chamber representatives said.
“I truly have enjoyed giving my working years to this wonderful place. It is like a green meadow, with birds and butterflies. Even when we are busy, and it gets loud – there is still a calmness in here,” said Mattie Bell, kitchen manager.
Perry said he feels the chamber has had a positive impact on his business and every other business in town.
“It is a good feeling to be able to attend a function at the chamber, have a conversation with another business owner or member and then be able to see them the next day supporting you – or you go support them. The consistent network it provides is very fulfilling,” said Kyle Webb, head of marketing and business operations.
For more information, contact Kyle Webb, at (229) 241-0322, by email at marketing@ellastopcorral.com, or online at www.ellastopcorral.com.
Plants, Plants, Plants named Leading Business
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce and CCB Tech Group, Leading Business of the Week program sponsor, named Plants, Plants, Plants, 4094 Hayes Road, the Leading Business of the Week.
Plants, Plants, Plants sells, leases and helps maintain tropical indoor plants and decorative containers, chamber representatives said in a statement.
For nearly two decades, Laurelee Wilkerson, owner, has centered her business “on customer satisfaction by offering top-notch interior plant design services to both commercial and residential clientele.”
Wilkerson said she created the business to help make businesses and homes look nicer and more inviting. She added what she loves about the business is how it’s ever-changing.
“From week to week, it’s never the same,” she said. “I meet and get to know so many people.”
Being a chamber member for more than eight years, Wilkerson credits the chamber with bringing business people together.
“It’s given me a way to connect with other businesses and liked minded people,” she said.
For more information, contact Laurelee Wilkerson at (229) 560-3646, by email at service@plantsplantsplants.com or online at www.plantsplantsplants.com.
Tawzer receives
DAISY Award
VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center honored Katelyn Tawzer, RN, with the April DAISY Award for extraordinary nursing care.
Tawzer was recognized for her “compassionate care for patients, positive attitude and unwavering support for fellow coworkers in the emergency department,” hospital representatives said in a statement.
Tawzer was nominated by a coworker who describes her as “exactly the kind of person a DAISY Award is supposed to recognize.”
Her nomination detailed ways she consistently goes above and beyond for patients, such as searching for a pillow, blanket and a hot meal for an elderly patient.
The nomination also expresses how Tawzer is such an asset to the emergency department team because she jumps in to help without even being asked. In addition to being helpful, her colleagues describe her as knowledgeable and always having a positive attitude.
“When morale is down or people are exhausted, Katelyn seems to really bring the best out of those around her.”
SGMC continues to ask patients and fellow employees to honor nurses they feel go above and beyond in their actions and care. Nominations are reviewed by a committee based on criteria that includes compassion, teamwork, leadership, attitude and skills and knowledge.
DAISY awards are presented monthly in front of the nurse’s colleagues, physicians, patients and visitors. Each honoree receives a certificate commending her or him for being an “extraordinary nurse.”
They also receive a beautiful sculpture called “A Healer’s Touch,” hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Africa. A special floral arrangement of daisies was donated by The Flower Gallery, local sponsor of SGMC’s DAISY Award.
To nominate a nurse for the DAISY award, visit sgmc.org/daisy.
